What's Next for Seth Rollins After Historic WWE Raw Performance?

For one hour and five minutes, Seth Rollins stole the show Monday night on WWE Raw.

Not only did he set the record for the longest amount of time any Superstar spent in a match during Raw's 25-year history, but he also managed to earn pinfall victories over both Roman Reigns and John Cena.

Rollins' monumental moments on Raw should be the first step toward a marquee matchup at WrestleMania 34.

While The Architect still has the chance to walk out of Elimination Chamber pay-per-view as the No. 1 contender for the Universal Championship, the damage done to his body Monday will be the perfect excuse when he eventually takes the loss Sunday.

After the historic showing in the gauntlet match and a likely defeat at Elimination Chamber against six other competitors, Rollins doesn't have a clear path to a top match for April's PPV.

That's where Raw general manager Kurt Angle fits as Rollins' ideal WrestleMania opponent.

On the episode of Raw following Elimination Chamber, Rollins should go looking for Angle in the backstage area with the intent of finding an opponent for WrestleMania. When he reaches the GM's office, he should find his former tag team partner, Jason Jordan, waiting inside.

With tension already building between Jordan and Rollins before an injury derailed their storyline, the two men should get into a verbal argument that forces Angle to step in and defend his son.

With Rollins and Angle coming face-to-face, the WWE Universe would see the subtle tease for one of the biggest possible matches at this year's WrestleMania.

Over the next few weeks on Raw following the verbal altercation, the relationship between Angle and Rollins should continue to break down before it finally gets physical.

Instead of punishing Rollins for putting his hand on the Raw GM, Angle must put himself in a match against The Architect at the company's most important PPV.

The matchup would provide Rollins with the ideal opponent to build momentum heading into the second half of 2018, and Angle would have a physically gifted challenger who could ensure he has the best possible performance despite his limitations.

Add in the perfect tie-in to the WWE2K commercials featuring Rollins and Angle when the game was released last year, and the marketing for the bout—combined with the in-ring supremacy—would make this one of the most anticipated matches on the WrestleMania 34 card.

After Monday's standout performance, Rollins proved he deserves Angle.

