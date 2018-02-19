Curling Men's Round-Robin Late Monday Results at Olympics 2018

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The men's curling round-robin tournament featured several intriguing matchups on Monday evening, as teams continue to vie for a place in the semifinals and a chance to play for a medal.

Below, we'll break down the evening's action.

All dates and times United States Eastern. All stats via Olympic.org.

Great Britain Defeats Norway, 10-3

Great Britain's solid showing at the Pyeongchang Games continued on Monday night with a 10-3 dismantling of Norway.

The British started strongly, pushing across three points in the first end and another in the fourth. Norway cut the deficit in half in the third end, but the British scored two in the fourth and three in the sixth to put the matchup out of reach for the Norwegians.

The victory moved the British to 5-3 for the tournament, while Norway dropped to 3-4. Great Britain will wrap up its round robin on Wednesday morning against the United States. Norway will next face Italy on Tuesday morning.

Sweden Defeats Italy, 7-3

Sweden continued its dominance in Pyeongchang, moving to 7-1 on the tournament with a 7-3 win over Italy.

Sweden put things all but away within the first three ends, roaring to a 5-0 lead. Italy battled back with a run in each of the fourth and fifth ends but never got closer than that.

The Swedes will finish their round robin with a matchup against Norway on early Wednesday, having already clinched a spot in the semifinals. Italy, at 2-6, is already out of medal contention.

Canada Defeats Japan, 8-4

Canada moved into excellent position to reach the semifinals with an 8-4 win over Japan on Monday evening.

The Canadiens led just 3-2 after three ends but pulled away from there, pushing across a point in the fourth and two points in the sixth to grab control of the match, which moved Japan to 3-4 and left its chances of advancing to the semifinals in serious doubt.

Canada next faces Denmark on Wednesday, while Japan is in action next against Denmark on Tuesday.

South Korea Defeats Switzerland, 8-7

Switzerland had been red-hot with wins over Sweden and Canada, but the team took a step back Monday with its loss to South Korea.

Each team finished with an 83 percent success rate on its shots, although South Korea gained a big advantage with a four-point end in the third following a mistake from Swiss fourth Benoit Schwarz. Although the vice skip helped regain the lead with a three-point steal in the fifth, it all came down to the final end.

The hosts came through in the 10th end, scoring one point for the narrow victory.

Despite the disappointment, a win over the United States in its final match should be enough for Switzerland to reach the semifinals. South Korea has already been eliminated but will close things out against Japan on Wednesday.