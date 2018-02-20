Winter Olympics 2018 Schedule: Live Stream, TV Start Times for Tuesday

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The countdown to two of the marquee events at the 2018 Winter Olympics is over.

Women's singles figure skating and women's downhill highlight Tuesday's action in Pyeongchang, South Korea, with Americans vying for medals in each event.

Lindsey Vonn takes aim at gold in the downhill as the lone American medal threat after Mikaela Shiffrin withdrew from the competition Monday.

Meanwhile in figure skating, Mirai Nagasu and Bradie Tennell are expected to deliver performances in the short program worthy of earning spots in the medal positions.

In addition to the pair of headlining events, some of Tuesday's most exciting moments should take place in the men's ski cross and men's snowboard big air.

Tuesday TV Schedule (Times ET)

NBCSN — 2:30 a.m. - Midnight

NBC — 3 p.m. - 5 p.m., 8 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

USA — 7 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

CNBC — 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., 10 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.

Tuesday Olympic Live-Stream Schedule (Times ET)

Alpine Skiing

Women's Downhill — 9 p.m.*

Biathlon

Mixed Relay — 6:15 a.m.

Bobsled

Women's Heats 1 and 2 — 6:50 and 8:01 a.m.

Curling

Men's Round Robin

Switzerland vs. United States — 6:05 a.m.

Norway vs. Italy — 6:05 a.m.

Japan vs. Denmark — 6:05 a.m.

Women's Round Robin

South Korea vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia — 7:05 p.m.*

Sweden vs. China — 7:05 p.m.*

Switzerland vs. Denmark — 7:05 p.m.*

Canada vs. Great Britain — 7:05 p.m.*

Figure Skating

Women's short program — 8 p.m.*

Freestyle Skiing

Men's ski cross — 9:30 p.m. ET, final starts at 12:35 a.m. on Wednesday*

Ice Hockey

Men's Playoff Round: Slovenia vs. Norway — 2:40 a.m.

Women's Classification Round: Switzerland vs. Japan — 2:40 a.m.

Men's Playoff Round: Finland vs. South Korea — 7:10 a.m.

Men's Playoff Round: Germany vs. Switzerland — 7:10 a.m.

Men's Quarterfinals: Czech Republic vs. United States — 10:10 p.m.*

Nordic Combined

Men's individual Gundersen long hill/10-kilometer cross-country — 5 a.m., final begins at 7:45 a.m.

Short-Track Speedskating

Women's 1,000-meters heats — 5 a.m.

Men's 500-meters heats — 5:45 a.m.

Women's 3,000-meter relay final — 6:23 a.m.

Snowboarding

Men's big air qualifying — Heat 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Heat 2 at 9:45 p.m.*

*events take place on Wednesday, February 21 in Pyeongchang, South Korea

All events can be live-streamed on NBCOlympics.com.

Vonn Going For 2nd Gold in Women's Downhill

Eight years after earning Olympic glory in the women's downhill, Vonn enters as one of the top medal contenders in Pyeongchang.

The 33-year-old missed out on the medal podium in her first event of the Olympics, as a small hiccup at the bottom of the super-G course cost her a few hundredths of a second and left her tied for sixth place.

Vonn faces a good amount of pressure to win her marquee event in what is expected to be her last Olympics.

Although the emotions of competing in her last Olympics could get to her, Vonn is zoning them out ahead of Tuesday's competition, per Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times.

"I've tried not to think about it as being my last Olympic downhill and just focus on the moment," Vonn said. "The 'right here' and the 'right now.' … You can't get too sentimental right now because I still have to race."

Not only is Vonn carrying her lofty personal expectations in the downhill, she has the weight of the United States stacked on her shoulders following Shiffrin's withdrawal.

The 22-year-old phenom, who won gold in the women's giant slalom last week, is focusing on the combined event that was moved up a day due to weather, per the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team on Twitter:

Nagasu, Tennell Set to Shine in Women's Figure Skating

It's been over a week since we've heard from the women's figure skaters at the Olympics.

After patiently waiting for their turn to shine, the American women and their competitors are set to capture our hearts with their respective routines starting Tuesday night in the short program.

Nagasu and Tennell present the United States with the best opportunities to medal, while Karen Chen is looking to make a surprise impact on the leaderboard.

Tennell skated the short program in the team event, and although she placed fifth, her performance served as a confidence booster for her individual skates.

The 20-year-old has to improve a bit on her score from the team event, but the most important takeaway from her first Olympic routine was she proved that she belonged in the middle of a loaded field.

Nagasu stole headlines in the free skate portion of the team event, as she became the first American woman to land a triple axel in Olympic competition.

NBC Olympics captured the moment on Twitter:

Expect Nagasu to benefit from her performance a week ago, and her prior Olympic experience from 2010, as she tries to deliver a performance worthy of the podium places.

Tennell and Nagasu don't have to finish first or second Tuesday, as a finish anywhere from third to fifth would work given their skills in the free skate, but a performance that garners less than a top-five score could end their respective quests for a medal.

