Baker Mayfield Will Not Attend 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

It appears football fans hoping to see Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield attend the 2018 NFL draft in person will be disappointed.

On Monday, Newy Scruggs of NBC Sports reported Mayfield said he will not attend the event set to be held in AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner is expected to be one of the first quarterbacks selected, and Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected him to go No. 11 overall to the Miami Dolphins in his latest mock draft.

While many of the top picks attend the draft for the opportunity to walk across the stage and greet Commissioner Roger Goodell, it is not a new idea for some to skip out.

Myles Garrett, Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook were all among those who did not attend last year's draft, and Garrett went No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns, while McCaffrey went No. 8 overall to the Carolina Panthers.

There could be a number of reasons specific to the individual for not attending the draft, which can range from spending time with family and friends to hosting one's own watch party. A prospect could also want to avoid the possibility of being stuck there in person while he falls in the draft, like Aaron Rodgers famously was in 2005 when he dropped all the way to No. 24 and was the last player remaining in the green room.

Things worked out just fine for Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers, and Mayfield will look to eventually join him on the list of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after an impressive 2017 campaign for the Sooners.

Mayfield finished with 4,627 passing yards, 311 rushing yards, 48 total touchdowns and just six interceptions as Oklahoma won the Big 12 and advanced to the College Football Playoff.