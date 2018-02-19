Olympic Ice Dancing Results 2018: Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir Win Gold

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won their second career ice dancing gold medals for Canada with a 206.07 combined score at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The Canadian duo posted a record score of 83.67 in the short program and kept it going with a 122.40 in the free skate. France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron set a free skate world record of 123.35 but had to settle for the silver medal with a combined score of 205.28. American siblings Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani secured the bronze.

Although Virtue and Moir only managed a silver in 2014 after winning gold in 2010, they found themselves back on top of the podium after an impressive showing in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Final Ice Dancing Results

1. Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir (CAN) - 206.07

2. Gabriella Papadakis/Guillaume Cizeron (FRA) - 205.28

3. Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani (USA) - 192.59

4. Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue (USA) - 187.69

5. Ekaterina Bobrova/Dmitri Soloviev (OAR) - 186.92

6. Anna Cappellini/Luca Lanotte (ITA) - 184.91

7. Kaitlyn Weaver/Andrew Poje (CAN) - 181.98

8. Piper Gilles/Paul Poirier (CAN) - 176.91

9. Madison Chock/Evan Bates (USA) - 175.58

10. Charlene Guignard/Marco Fabbri (ITA) - 173.47

Full results available at Olympic.org.

This competition appeared to be mostly a two-way battle, which was confirmed with the top two teams excelling in the short dance. Virtue and Moir earned gold in the 2010 Olympics and silver in 2014, while Papadakis and Cizeron won two world championships since that point.

It was the Canadians who came through with just a 0.79 margin of victory.

Their beautiful free skate was just enough to edge out the first-place finish:

It also continues an impressive run in their long career:

Papadakis and Cizeron set the mark high Monday (dates/times ET) with a world record of 123.35 in the free skate, per Lori Ewing of The Canadian Press.

Those watching along were obviously impressed:

The team's short program was marred by Papadakis' wardrobe malfunction, but the pair responded with an outstanding effort in the free skate. It earned 10.0 marks for both the performance and interpretation of the music/timing as part of the program component score.

However, Virtue and Moir were simply too good to lose. Like the French duo, the Canadians were outstanding on their step sequences and earned high marks throughout their component score. The short program ended up making the difference to help them win another gold.

The United States also earned its first figure skating medal in Pyeongchang since taking bronze in the team event to kick things off.

Maia and Alex Shibutani came through with a dazzling performance to put themselves among the leaders:

They scored a 114.86 in the free skate, good enough to top fellow Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.

The only remaining figure skating medals to be awarded now are in the women's competition, which begins Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET (Wednesday at 10 a.m. locally).