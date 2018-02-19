WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Feb. 19

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Feb. 19February 19, 2018
Monday's WWE Raw leaned on in-ring action in a way one simply never sees.
One bout made up over half of the go-home show before Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, as Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins and five other Superstars collided in a lengthy, moving Gauntlet match.
The unique presentation helped deliver one of the best Raws in a long time while getting the audience charged up for Elimination Chamber.
Rollins looked like his old, top-tier self. Strowman devoured The Miztourage. And Roman Reigns' night ended earlier than anyone would have expected.
Elsewhere on the last Raw before the PPV, Asuka struggled with an interview, Titus Worldwide scored another upset and a six-woman tag bout closed out the show. Read on for a full recap and review of it all, complete with letter grades and highlights.
Elimination Chamber Entrant Gauntlet Match
- Fans chant "We want Ambrose!" as the other two members of The Shield face off.
- Reigns halts a running Rollins by simply puffing out his chest and staring him down.
- Reigns Superman Punches a leaping Rollins out of the air.
- Cena hits a trio of belly-to-belly suplexes on Rollins.
- "Stay down!"—Cena to Rollins.
- Rollins hits Cena with an Attitude Adjustment.
- The Miztourage distracts Balor to set up an ambush from The Miz.
- Balor dives out of the ring onto The Miztourage.
- "I don't fear the unknown; the unknown fears me."—Strowman.
Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. John Cena vs. Elias vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Braun Strowman
Before the bout began, Reigns told Charly Caruso he was the only one of the seven men entering the Elimination Chamber who could beat Brock Lesnar.
Reigns then grounded Rollins in the slow-paced early part of the match. The Kingslayer mounted a comeback while he favored his knee at times. Rollins was able to eliminate Reigns with a roll-up.
After fending off a quick pinfall attempt, Cena was able to smother Rollins for a long stretch.
A gutsy Rollins continued to fight back despite struggling to stand. He landed his finisher to oust Cena.
Elias jumped all over Rollins as soon as he entered the fray. He eventually landed Drift Away to eliminate Rollins. The Drifter then went to work on Balor's surgically repaired shoulder.
Balor, though, landed Coup de Grace to knock out Elias from the bout.
The Miz pounced on the Irishman. The heel went for quick pins on his weary foe. Thanks to his cronies' distractions, The A-Lister was able to defeat Balor.
Strowman chased The Miz into the stands. The big man then proceeded to feast on his rival, flinging him around the ring. A running powerslam ended things with Strowman on top.
After proclaiming he'll be the one to face Lesnar, The Monster Among Men wiped out the whole Miztourage.
Result
Strowman wins via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
A+
Analysis
What a welcome and electric deviation from the norm.
Opening with the Gauntlet match and letting Rollins and Reigns tear it up for so long were both great moves. By lasting over an hour into the match, Rollins came out looking like a warrior with all kinds of heart, reminding us just how much emotion he can create between the ropes.
The backstage interviews during the action allowed all the wrestlers to talk about their motivations and showcase their characters. Rollins, especially, came out of this with plenty more momentum.
Strowman getting the win here is likely a consolation prize for not doing so on Sunday.
Asuka Interview
- "My destiny is to win the championship at WrestleMania."—Asuka.
Renee Young interviewed Asuka in the ring about her upcoming match with Nia Jax.
Jax charged in midway to attack The Empress of Tomorrow. She nailed Asuka with three leg drops.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
D
Analysis
Given her limited English-language skills, asking Asuka to do a promo like this is far from smart. She stumbled here in a big way.
WWE has to either give her a mouthpiece manager or make her a mostly silent killer.
Jax's assault added some animosity to this feud. It's hard, though, to believe in the powerhouse's chances at Elimination Chamber. There's no way WWE breaks Asuka's undefeated streak at a B-level PPV.
The Bar vs. Titus Worldwide
- Sheamus forearms O'Neil off the ring apron.
- "Titus Worldwide has pinned the tag team champions!"—Michael Cole.
Apollo Crews (who is now known only as Apollo) and Titus O'Neil had the advantage early on by ganging up on Cesaro.
The Bar's smashmouth offense allowed the champs to take over. They beat up on Apollo, but the babyface rolled up Cesaro for a surprise win.
Result
Apollo and O'Neil win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C-
Analysis
It's good to see WWE doing something with Titus Worldwide. These upsets are changing the perception of the low-tier duo over time.
Titus Worldwide hasn't shown it can hang with The Bar en route to a great match, though. With the way things are going, it looks as if the team will soon get a real shot to do so. The Bar tore it up opposite The Shield. It's hard to imagine these two teams matching that level of performance after so-so fare like this.
Six-Woman Tag Team Match
- Rose whips Bayley with her hair.
- Banks leaps off the ring apron to floor Deville with double knees.
- James and Bliss hit a DDT on Deville at the same time.
Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose
Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy bickered in dueling taped promos before the women stepped into the ring.
Once the bell rang, Bliss avoided taking on James. She let Absolution do the fighting for her in the early going.
An aggressive Bayley led a rally, but the heels continued to dominate. James knocked some heads around while keeping her eye on Bliss. The Raw women's champ and Absolution eventually took over once more, though.
It took a hot tag and a Bank Statement from Banks to nab the win for the babyfaces.
Absolution wiped out Bayley and Banks after the loss. The group moved on to Bliss, who avoided a beatdown thanks to an assist from James.
Result
Banks, Bayley and James win via submission.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
Rose continues to show flashes of potential but remains painfully raw. She was a part of a slow match with low energy. Here's hoping the electricity picks up once these foes move into the Elimination Chamber on Sunday.
The most intriguing development was Bliss and James' relationship continuing.
They avoided wrestling each other the whole match. And when the champ was in trouble, James came to the rescue. That's something WWE is sure to play into once Sunday's big bout arrives.