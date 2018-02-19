WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Feb. 19

1 of 4

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. John Cena vs. Elias vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Braun Strowman

Before the bout began, Reigns told Charly Caruso he was the only one of the seven men entering the Elimination Chamber who could beat Brock Lesnar.

Reigns then grounded Rollins in the slow-paced early part of the match. The Kingslayer mounted a comeback while he favored his knee at times. Rollins was able to eliminate Reigns with a roll-up.

After fending off a quick pinfall attempt, Cena was able to smother Rollins for a long stretch.

A gutsy Rollins continued to fight back despite struggling to stand. He landed his finisher to oust Cena.

Elias jumped all over Rollins as soon as he entered the fray. He eventually landed Drift Away to eliminate Rollins. The Drifter then went to work on Balor's surgically repaired shoulder.

Balor, though, landed Coup de Grace to knock out Elias from the bout.

The Miz pounced on the Irishman. The heel went for quick pins on his weary foe. Thanks to his cronies' distractions, The A-Lister was able to defeat Balor.

Strowman chased The Miz into the stands. The big man then proceeded to feast on his rival, flinging him around the ring. A running powerslam ended things with Strowman on top.

After proclaiming he'll be the one to face Lesnar, The Monster Among Men wiped out the whole Miztourage.



Result

Strowman wins via pinfall.

Memorable Moments and Quotes

Fans chant "We want Ambrose!" as the other two members of The Shield face off.

Reigns halts a running Rollins by simply puffing out his chest and staring him down.

Reigns Superman Punches a leaping Rollins out of the air.

Cena hits a trio of belly-to-belly suplexes on Rollins.

"Stay down!"—Cena to Rollins.

Rollins hits Cena with an Attitude Adjustment.

The Miztourage distracts Balor to set up an ambush from The Miz.

Balor dives out of the ring onto The Miztourage.



"I don't fear the unknown; the unknown fears me." —Strowman.

Grade

A+

Analysis

What a welcome and electric deviation from the norm.

Opening with the Gauntlet match and letting Rollins and Reigns tear it up for so long were both great moves. By lasting over an hour into the match, Rollins came out looking like a warrior with all kinds of heart, reminding us just how much emotion he can create between the ropes.

The backstage interviews during the action allowed all the wrestlers to talk about their motivations and showcase their characters. Rollins, especially, came out of this with plenty more momentum.

Strowman getting the win here is likely a consolation prize for not doing so on Sunday.