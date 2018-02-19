Olympic Ski Jumping 2018: Medal Winners for All Events at Pyeongchang

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

The ski jumping portion of the Olympic competition in Pyeongchang came to an end Monday with Norway taking the team gold in the large hill team event.

The Norwegians were led by Robert Johansson, who finished the competition with a 137.6-point jump, clinching the top spot in the competition over Germany and Poland.

Norway finished the event at the Alpensia Ski Jumping facility with a score of 1098.5, while Germany was more than 20 points behind at 1075.7. Poland took home the bronze medal with a score of 1072.4.

Johansson who became known during the competition for his long and flowing mustache said he felt some anxiety even though his team had the lead going into his last jump.

"I did see on the top that we had 22 points on Poland before the last jump," Johansson said, per Matt Bowker of NBCOlympics.com. "That made me a bit calmer but anyway the nerves are coming more and more as it's closing in to your own jump. So I just tried to calm myself down and calm myself down good enough to deliver what it took. Nervous, but a fantastic feeling afterwards."

Johansson was joined by Daniel Andre Tande, Andreas Stjernen and Johann Andre Forfang on the gold-medal winning team.

Neither the Americans nor the Canadians had an entry in the team finals.

Johansson finished with two bronze medals in addition to the gold he helped his country win Monday. He finished third in the men's large hill individual jump and the normal hill individual jump. Forfang was second in the normal hill jump.

Germany's Andreas Wellinger won the normal hill and finished second in the large hill individual jump. Poland's Kamil Stoch won the large hill individual jump.

On the women's side, Maren Lundby of Norway won the gold medal in the normal hill individual jump and she was followed by Katharina Althaus. Japan's Sara Takanashi took the bronze medal in that event.

Here's a look at the full results for the Olympic ski jumping competition at Pyeongchang.