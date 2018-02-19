Red Sox Rumors: J.D. Martinez, Boston 'Moving Close' to Contract Agreement

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

While a deal might not be close, the Boston Red Sox continue to negotiate a potential contract with free-agent right fielder J.D. Martinez, and could be nearing an agreement.

Evan Drellich of NBC Sports first reported the two sides were still engaged in conversations, with Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports later adding the parties are "moving close" to a deal, but noted it was not done yet.

Sources say there are reportedly alternatives to the Red Sox but they appear to be the player's "most logical landing spot," per Drellich.

Martinez earned MVP votes last season after hitting .303 with 45 home runs and 104 RBI while splitting time with the Tigers and Diamondbacks. He would have led the majors with a .690 slugging percentage if he had enough at-bats to qualify.

He was rated the No. 2 free agent in 2018 by USA Today, behind only pitcher Yu Darvish. Unfortunately, a slow free-agent market has kept him unsigned even as teams report to spring training.

According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, the Red Sox previously offered Martinez a five-year deal worth around $100 million. Arizona also remains in the hunt, with the team looking for "creative" ways to sign him, per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Meanwhile, Red Sox chairman Tom Werner doesn't believe the team needs to sign Martinez but is always looking for ways to improve the roster.

"We have an obligation to try to win the World Series every year," Werner said Monday, per Drellich.

Boston finished last season with a 93-69 record, good enough to win the American League East, but lost in the first round to the Houston Astros. Adding an elite hitter like Martinez could help remain competitive with Houston and the New York Yankees in 2018 and beyond.