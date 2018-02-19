Jeff Jarrett Announced as Latest Member of 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Class

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

WWE announced Monday that Jeff Jarrett will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018 two nights before WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

The 50-year-old Jarrett had numerous stints in WWE, and his six Intercontinental Championship reigns are tied for the sixth in company history.

Jarrett was also a tag team and European champion during his WWE tenure.

He later wrestled for WCW, where he became a four-time world heavyweight champion and three-time United States champion.

Following WWE's purchase of WCW, Jarrett and his father, Jerry Jarrett, founded TNA in 2002. TNA remains in operation as Impact Wrestling, and it remains one of the primary professional wrestling alternatives in the United States.

Jarrett's most famous character in WWE was that of a country music singer nicknamed "Double J." Jarrett performed the hit song "With My Baby Tonight," but it was later revealed that his roadie (Road Dogg) was the one who had been singing it all along.

The Tennessee native later teamed with Owen Hart and faced Chyna in a memorable Good Housekeeping Match at No Mercy 1999, which saw him drop the IC title to the Ninth Wonder of the World.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported that Jarrett returned home in December after undergoing two months of WWE-sponsored rehab.

Jarrett will be immortalized in the WWE Hall of Fame alongside Goldberg, the Dudley Boyz and Ivory on April 6.

