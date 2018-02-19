Austin Dillon Gets 'Champ' Tattoo on His Butt to Celebrate 2018 Daytona 500 Win

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 19, 2018

Austin Dillon celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 Cup series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
Terry Renna/Associated Press

Austin Dillon said Monday that he got a tattoo on his butt to celebrate his Daytona 500 win Sunday.

Dillon told reporters he and some of his crew members got posterior tattoos in honor of his victory. Dillon's features the Daytona 500 logo and the word "champ."

According to ESPN.com's Bob Pockrass, Dillon said the following regarding the ink: "You'll never be able to see it. It's pretty cool looking today. [My wife] Whitney is probably the only one that is going to see it for a while."

The win was Dillon's first at the Daytona 500 and was his second career victory in NASCAR's Monster Energy Series.

Related

    NFL Mock Draft for After Cousins Gets Signed

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NFL Mock Draft for After Cousins Gets Signed

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Most Promising Stars Under 25

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NBA's Most Promising Stars Under 25

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    USA Has Great Chance to Medal After Strong Qual Day

    Featured logo
    Featured

    USA Has Great Chance to Medal After Strong Qual Day

    Bleacher Report Olympics Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Spending on This QB Is an Awful Idea

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Why Spending on This QB Is an Awful Idea

    Sean Tomlinson
    via Bleacher Report