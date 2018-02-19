Austin Dillon Gets 'Champ' Tattoo on His Butt to Celebrate 2018 Daytona 500 Win

Terry Renna/Associated Press

Austin Dillon said Monday that he got a tattoo on his butt to celebrate his Daytona 500 win Sunday.

Dillon told reporters he and some of his crew members got posterior tattoos in honor of his victory. Dillon's features the Daytona 500 logo and the word "champ."

According to ESPN.com's Bob Pockrass, Dillon said the following regarding the ink: "You'll never be able to see it. It's pretty cool looking today. [My wife] Whitney is probably the only one that is going to see it for a while."

The win was Dillon's first at the Daytona 500 and was his second career victory in NASCAR's Monster Energy Series.