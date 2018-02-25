Winter Olympics 2018 Schedule: Full Guide for Closing Ceremony

Clive Mason/Getty Images

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, will come to an end on Sunday with what promises to be a one-of-a-kind closing ceremony.

Set to take place at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium―which will be torn down after the Olympic Games―the ceremony is being called ''The Next Wave'' and will feature interactive elements that will allow spectators to be a part of it, per the event's official website.

Numerous K-pop and other Korean artists are also lined up to participate, per Billboard's Tamar Herman. Headline artists include Exo and CL.

Carl Court/Getty Images

According to Amani Hughes of the Daily Express, the ceremony will start at 8 p.m. local time (11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET) and include another parade of nations, similar to the one that took place during the opening ceremony.

Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, will take the Olympic flag and hand it over to Chen Jining, the current mayor of Beijing. The Chinese capital will host the next Winter Olympics in 2022.

NBC have provided full coverage of the Olympics for American audiences, while the BBC and Eurosport UK have done the same for the United Kingdom. Live-stream links can be found here, here and here.

Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

Music fans can look ahead to what should be another great show, after the opening ceremony saw plenty of K-pop influences already. Taeyang, another famous Korean artist, was named an honorary ambassador of the Olympics and released a special track called "Louder" to commemorate the event.

Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva, one of the biggest stars of this year's Olympics, is one of many athletes who will likely be ecstatic to learn there is more in store for the closing ceremony, as shared by the Washington Post's Kelyn Soong:

Here's a look at Exo in action:

The closing ceremony traditionally ends with the extinguishing of the Olympic flame and the handing over of the flag.