LeGarrette Blount Says He 'Obviously' Wants to Be a Part of the Eagles

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Running back LeGarrette Blount said Monday he wants to return to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.

During an appearance on NFL Network (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk), Blount praised the Eagles organization and expressed his desire to come back next season:

"It's early, so we'll see. Obviously, I like it a lot there. They like me a lot there. It's a mutual respect and mutual agreement thing about how we feel about each other. You guys know how I feel about the guys, the team. I love those guys.

"I can't stay enough about [running backs coach] Duce [Staley] just for the simple fact of how well I was coached there and how good he helped me understand things. I feel like Duce is one of the best running back coaches, one of the best coaches I've ever had in my entire life. Obviously, I want to be a part of that for a while, so we'll see how it goes."

Blount, 31, is set to hit unrestricted free agency for the second consecutive offseason.

After signing a one-year deal with the Eagles last offseason, Blount led the team with 766 rushing yards during the regular season. He also added two rushing touchdowns and one receiving score.

In three playoff games, Blount rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns, including 90 yards and a score in the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots.

Blount has now won two consecutive Super Bowls and is a three-time Super Bowl champion overall.

The 2016 season was Blount's best, as he set career highs with 1,161 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns for the Patriots.

Blount was signed to be Philly's starting running back, and although he made 11 starts in 2017, his role changed after the Eagles acquired Jay Ajayi from the Miami Dolphins.

Ajayi could be in line to be the Eagles' lead back in 2018, while Corey Clement is an ideal third-down option. He registered 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Blount would likely be part of a three-way timeshare should he re-sign with the Eagles, who will be in a great position to repeat following quarterback Carson Wentz's return from injury.