Olympic 2018 Results: Monday's Early Medal Winners, Scores and Top Performers

The United States stood on the sidelines Monday morning as it watched Norway extend its lead at the top of the 2018 Winter Olympics medal count once again.

Norway took home gold in two of the three medal events, while Canada and Germany shared top honors in the other competition.

The Americans should get back on the medal scoreboard Monday night in figure skating and freestyle skiing, but for the time being, they are 18 medals behind Norway in sixth place.

Medal Count

Monday's Medal Winners

Bobsled

2-Man

Gold: Germany (Francesco Friedrich/Thorsten Margis)

Gold: Canada (Justin Kripps/Alexander Kopacz)

Bronze: Latvia (Oskars Melbardis/Janis Strenga)

Ski Jumping

Men's Team Event

Gold: Norway

Silver: Germany

Bronze: Poland

Speedskating

Men's 500 meters

Gold: Haavard Lorentzen (Norway)

Silver: Cha Min-kyu (South Korea)

Bronze: Gao Tingyu (China)

Top Performers

Haavard Lorentzen

Norway's gold-medal dominance extended to Gangneung Oval Monday, as Lorentzen set an Olympic record in the men's 500 meters.

Lorentzen finished the 16th of 18 heats in 34.41 seconds, a time that was one-hundredth of a second better than South Korea's Cha Min-kyu and the old Olympic record set by Casey FitzRandolph of the United States in 2002.

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

Thanks to the victory by the 25-year-old, Norway has a gold medal in six different sports and two medals from speedskating.

The other Norwegian speedskating medal came from Sverre Lunde Petersen in the men's 5,000 meters.

Lorentzen has an opportunity to add to that total later in the week in the men's 1,000 meters and team pursuit.

Norway's Ski Jumping Team

Norway finished off its terrific Olympics on the ski jumping hills with a gold in the men's team competition.

The Norwegian quartet of Daniel Andre Tande, Andreas Stjernen, Johann Andre Forfang and Robert Johansson totaled a score of 1,098.5 points, which was 23 more earned by Germany in second place.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

The medal was the third in Pyeongchang for Johansson, who took bronze in the men's normal and large hill competitions, while Forfang locked up his second medal following a silver in the normal hill.

With the pair of golds Monday, Norway eclipsed its medal count from Sochi with five days of events remaining on the schedule in South Korea.

Over the last few days, Norway has pulled away from Germany in the medal standings, as the Scandinavian nation holds an eight-medal advantage heading into Monday night's events.

Canada and Germany Bobsled Teams

After four heats in the two-man bobsled, Canada and Germany tied for gold on time.

Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz of Canada came down the course in 49.28 seconds during their final run at the Olympic Sliding Center, while the German duo of Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis made up six-hundredths of a second in their last trip.

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Both teams were excited to earn a piece of gold, per Liam Boylan-Pett of NBCOlympics.com.

"I didn't know it was a tie at first," Kripps said. "I crossed it and I saw the '1' and I was celebrating. Then I saw Friedrich and Thorsten super-excited as well. I was like, 'Man, these guys are really excited for me!' And then I realized we tied. And I couldn't be more proud. Friedrich is one of the best of all time."

"It was wonderful," Friedrich said. "Every year I fight to be better and better."

The last tie atop the two-man bobsled podium came in 1998, which was the last time Canada captured first place in the event, per CBC's Devin Heroux:

