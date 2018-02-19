LeBron James Wins 3rd NBA All-Star Game MVP Award

LeBron James Wins 3rd NBA All-Star Game MVP AwardFebruary 19, 2018
Chris Pizzello/Associated Press
Fact: Behind 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, LeBron James won his third career NBA All-Star Game MVP award in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game Sunday. The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar moved into a tie for the third-most All-Star Game MVP awards, trailing just Bob Pettit and Kobe Bryant, who each had four.
Source: B/R Insights
