LeBron James Wins 3rd NBA All-Star Game MVP Award

Daily FactsBleacher ReportFebruary 19, 2018

Team LeBron's LeBron James, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, holds the MVP trophy after his team defeated Team Stephen at the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. Team LeBron won 148-145. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Fact: Behind 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, LeBron James won his third career NBA All-Star Game MVP award in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game Sunday. The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar moved into a tie for the third-most All-Star Game MVP awards, trailing just Bob Pettit and Kobe Bryant, who each had four.

Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.

Source: B/R Insights

