Olympic Hockey Schedule 2018: Live Stream for Men, Women's Tuesday Games

Tuesday marks the start of the elimination rounds of men's ice hockey at the 2018 Winter Olympics, as four matches take place in the qualification round at two different venues to set up the four quarterfinals games to be played Wednesday.

The United States participates in the opening game of the qualification round against Slovakia, while powerhouse Finland is also in action.

Over on the women's side, four teams conclude their time in Pyeongchang, South Korea, with the playing of the classification games.

Tuesday Ice Hockey Schedule

Men's Playoff Qualification Round: United States vs. Slovakia (Monday, 11:10 p.m. ET, event takes place on Tuesday in Pyeongchang, South Korea)

Women's Classification Round: Sweden vs. Korea (Monday, 11:10 p.m. ET, event takes place on Tuesday, February 20 in Pyeongchang, South Korea)

Men's Playoff Qualification Round: Slovenia vs. Norway (2:40 a.m. ET)

Women's Classification Round: Switzerland vs. Japan (2:40 a.m. ET)

Men's Playoff Qualification Round: Finland vs. South Korea (7:10 a.m. ET)

Men's Playoff Qualification Round: Switzerland vs. Germany (7:10 a.m. ET)

All games can be live-streamed on NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Elimination Round Gets Underway

The structure of the men's ice hockey tournament sends the top four teams from pool play directly into the quarterfinals, while the teams ranked fifth through 12th compete in the playoff qualification round.

All but one of the contests played on Tuesday at the two ice hockey venues in South Korea carry a high level of intrigue.

The United States and Slovakia open the quartet of games with a rematch of their Group B thriller, while upstart Slovenia follows on the schedule with a clash against Norway.

Switzerland and Germany face off in one of the two Tuesday morning games, with the other expected to be a rout by Finland over South Korea.

Sweden, Czech Republic, Olympic Athletes from Russia and Canada await the winners in the quarterfinal round, which is where the true medal contenders are expected to emerge.

Of the eight qualification-round participants, Finland is the only one that appears to have a legitimate chance to earn a medal given the way its played.

However, the United States and Slovenia have given us glimpses of their top-level play, and if that comes to fruition in the qualification round, it could lead to an upset of one of the top four seeds in the quarterfinals.

If you're looking for an underdog to root for Tuesday, look for Slovakia to push the United States to its limits after the two teams played in a tight affair in the second game of Group B action.

Sweden, Switzerland Hoping to Finish Women's Tournament With Victories

Sweden and Switzerland experienced disappointing showings in the women's quarterfinals, but they still have an opportunity to leave Pyeongchang on a high note.

The two European nations are heavy favorites to knock off Japan and the unified Korea team, respectively, to take home fifth and sixth place.

Sweden, who fell to Finland in its first knockout-round game, hasn't earned a medal since losing the gold-medal game to Canada in Turin in 2006.

Switzerland's performance in Pyeongchang may be deemed the most disappointing of them all as it was coming off a bronze in Sochi.

The Swiss exploded for 13 goals in pool play against Sweden, Japan and Korea, but they fell victim to a scoring outburst by the Russians in a 6-2 quarterfinal loss.

While both favorites should score a bevy of goals in Tuesday's games, look for the Swiss to record more, as they have two of the top scorers in the women's tournament in Alina Muller and Lara Stalder.

Muller and Stalder accounted for 10 of Switzerland's 15 goals, while Christine Meier has assisted on more than half of the team's tallies.

Sweden's biggest goal for Tuesday should be putting together a solid defensive performance after giving up seven goals to Finland in the quarterfinals.

