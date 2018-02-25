Olympics Closing Ceremony Time 2018: Key USA Viewing Info for Pyeongchang Event

Sean Haffey/Associated Press

After two weeks of action, the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, will come to an end Sunday with the closing ceremony.

The opening ceremony of the Games was a grandiose celebration with music, dancing pyrotechnics and more, and viewers can expect more of the same when the Winter Olympics reach their conclusion.

The closing ceremony will also set the stage for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo before that.

Here is a look at everything you need to know in order to watch the closing ceremony for the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Where: Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea

When: Sunday, Feb. 25 at 6 a.m. ET

Watch: NBC (to air on tape delay at 8 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com (6 a.m. ET)

After an opening ceremony that had a theme of "Harmony and Convergence," the closing ceremony will look toward the future.

According to the Olympics' official website, the closing ceremony's theme is "Next Wave," which will help in moving forward with the Olympic spirit despite the fact that the 2018 Games will be coming to a close.

Additionally, the closing ceremony will boast "traditional Korean humor" in an effort to keep the mood light and entertaining.

There will also be several musical acts native to South Korea with K-pop taking center stage in front of a worldwide audience.

Per Megan Peters of ComicBook.com, pop group EXO and rapper CL will be among the performers.

Also, Aile and MILCK will play some of their most popular songs in "I Will Go to You Like the First Snow" and "Quiet" respectively.

Finally, Sumi Jo, Sohyang and Federico Paciotti will collaborate to perform two songs.

According to Lee Kil-seong of the Chosunilbo, some high-ranking Chinese officials will be in attendance at the closing ceremony as well.

While President Xi Jinping is not expected to be present, Vice Premier Liu Yandong and Beijing Mayor Chen Jining will be there to aid in the transition of the Winter Olympics from Pyeongchang to Beijing.



Many of the traditional Olympic closing ceremony practices will remain in place, but there will be a clear South Korean flavor that is sure to set the Pyeongchang closing ceremony apart from those that came before it.