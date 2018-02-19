Olympic 2018 Medal Count: Updated Country Tally After Monday Morning

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

Norway added two more gold medals to their Olympic-leading total on Sunday night in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Not to be outdone, Germany added another gold of their own as those two countries continue to jostle for top honors at this year's games.

The two-man bobsled, men's 500 meters speedskating and men's team ski jumping events all wrapped up on Sunday, but before we jump into the full details, let's take an updated look at the medal count.

Medal Count

Top Performers

Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz

Wong Maye-E/Associated Press

The two-man bobsled duo from Canada ended up sharing gold medal honors with the heavily favored German team of Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis.

The two teams tied with a time of 3 minutes, 16.86 seconds over the combined four-run event, as Joshua Clipperton of The Globe and Mail explained:

"Kripps sat second after Sunday's first two heats at the Olympic Sliding Centre in Pyeongchang but jumped into first on his third trip down the track that measures just over 1,375 meters with a time of 49.32 seconds.

He headed into the fourth and final run 0.06 seconds up on Friedrich, who set a track record of 48.96 seconds in the third heat to leap from fifth to second, and 0.09 seconds ahead of Lochner.

The Canadian duo was slightly behind the Germans in the early part of the fourth run but quickly picked up speed before crossing in a deadlock time with Friedrich."

It was the sixth gold medal of the games for Canada, pulling them into a tie with the U.S. for third.

Haavard Lorentzen

Speaking of Norway, they picked up their first of two golds on Sunday night with a win in the men's 500 meters speedskating event.

Haavard Lorentzen stood atop the podium by the thinnest of margins, beating out Min-Kyu Cha of South Korea by 0.01 seconds.

In the process, the 25-year-old set a new Olympic record, just moments after Cha tied the previous record set by U.S. skater Casey FitzRandolph at the 2002 games.

For Lorentzen, it was an impressive step forward from a 32nd-place finish in Sochi.

"It's the best race I've ever done. It's been 20 years since the last gold medal (for) Norway in speedskating, so it's been a while," Lorentzen told reporters. "It's time for Norway to step up on the top of the podium again. It feels so good to do that today."

Norway's Ski Jumping Team

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

The second gold for Norway was a dominant win in the men's team ski jumping event.

The Norwegian team of Daniel-Andre Tande, Andreas Stjernen, Johann Andre Forfang and Robert Johansson finished with 1,098.5 points, good for a 22.8-point victory over silver medal winner Germany.

Norway now leads in gold medals (11) and overall medals (28).

They tied Russia at the 2014 games with 11 golds and finished second with 26 total medals, so they've already improved on their showing in Sochi.

Results courtesy of NBCOlympics.com.