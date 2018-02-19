Norway Wins Ski Jumping Large Hill Gold Medal at Winter Olympics 2018

Al Bello/Getty Images

Favourites Norway added yet another gold medal to their impressive 2018 Winter Olympics tally, winning the team large hill ski jumping competition on Monday.

The Norwegians opened up a significant gap early in the second round of jumps, after rivals Poland and Germany had kept things close. Germany would grab the silver, with Poland settling for bronze.

Here's a look at the final results, via Newsskijumping:

Recap

As shared by Newsskijumping, the results from the trial round indicated fans were in for a thrilling showdown at the top of the standings:

Norway's team were the favourites thanks to their awesome depth and two stars Johann Andre Forfang and Robert Johansson, but Poland and Germany were in a good position to make life hard on the Scandinavians.

The Poles in particular had every reason to like their chances, with 2017 World Champion Maciej Kot and Olympic champion Kamil Stoch combining forces. Germany were headed by normal hill Olympic champion Andreas Wellinger.

Poland fell behind early, as Norway and Germany were just two points apart after their opening jumps, and when Andreas Stjernen added 134.6 points to the tally, Norway's advantage already seemed significant.

Forfang couldn't match his team-mate, however, while Dawid Kubacki scored a remarkable 139.7 to put Poland back in the race.

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

Michael Hayboeck salvaged what was a poor first round for Austria, but the focus was on the medal candidates. Stoch's 143.1 was a great total, but Wellinger did even better with a 145.9.

Johansson only managed a score of 137.2, meaning the scores were close after the first round of jumps:

Karl Geiger did better than Kot in the second round, giving Germany some breathing room over the Poles, but Daniel Andre Tande responded with a score of 141.8, by far the best of the first set of jumpers. As a result, Norway's lead was over 15 points.

Stefan Hula steered Poland past Germany with his second jump, but Stjernen did even better, and Norway's lead appeared safe heading into the final rounds. While Forfang again fell short, Johansson easily brought the gold home, and Wellinger just edged Stoch to hand Germany the silver medal.

For the full scores, visit Olympic.org.