Curling Round-Robin Early Monday Results at Olympics 2018

There were plenty of upsets on offer during Monday's curling at the 2018 Winter Olympics, as tournament favourites Sweden and Canada both suffered shock defeats in the men's draw.

The previously unbeaten Swedes took a beating from Switzerland, while the United States beat their rivals from the north after an extra end.

The Canadian women continued their resurgence with a win over Japan, their third straight after starting with three losses.

Here's a look at Monday's results.

Canada's up-and-down run through the curling events continued on Monday, as CBC's Devin Heroux put it:

The men's team started the tournament in excellent form, but they suffered yet another defeat on Monday, dropping a thriller to old rivals USA.

It was a third straight defeat for Kevin Koe and his team-mates, as well as the country's first-ever Olympic loss against the United States.

Canada were in deep trouble after nine ends, down by two, and shortly after completing an excellent comeback and extending the contest in the 10th, the side came down hard in the 11th.

A take-out for two from skip John Shuster gave the Americans their third win of the tournament and put Canada in a tough situation.

With four wins and three losses, Koe and company control their own destiny, and a spot in the play-offs still seems likely. But they've already lost head-to-heads against the Swedes and Swiss, who seem far more likely to triumph again in an elimination contest.

Switzerland in particular are catching fire at the right time, evidenced by their massive win over Sweden. Skip Niklas Edin and his troops came into the match unbeaten, but they fell behind early and took a beating in the seventh end, with five scored against them.

In the women's draw, Canada were only in action in Session 8, recording a simple win over Japan. Rachel Homan was far from her best, but her team-mates picked up the slack and took full advantage of Satsuki Fujisawa's mistakes.