Canada, Germany Tie for 2-Man Bobsled Gold Medal Win at 2018 Winter Olympics

Canada and Germany both took gold after a dramatic dead heat in the two-man bobsled at the 2018 Winter Olympics, piloted by Justin Kripps and Francesco Friedrich, respectively.

They each set an overall time of three minutes, 16.86 seconds, ahead of Latvia's Oskars Melbardis, who took bronze.

Here are their times:

Canada (Justin Kripps, Alexander Kopacz)—3:16.86

Germany (Francesco Friedrich, Thorsten Margis)—3:16.86

Latvia (Oskars Melbardis, Janis Strenga)—3:16.91

Four-time world champions Friedrich and Margis set the best time in the third run with a track-record 48.96, but Canada's 49.09 was enough to keep them atop the standings ahead of the final run.

It was only a narrow lead, though, with just 0.13 seconds separating them and the fifth-placed German side, Nico Walther and Christian Poser.

Sports reporter Josh Clipperton anticipated a close fourth run:

Johannes Lochner and Chris Weber had their eyes on a medal and went into the final run firmly in contention, but hitting the side at the "dragon's tail" chicane proved costly and guaranteed Latvia a medal after they produced a 49.21 run, the best of the fourth session.

It would only get them bronze, though, as they were narrowly surpassed by Friedrich and Margis to pile the pressure on leaders Canada.

The Canadians were behind the Germans through the first two splits but made up the time by the finish line to remarkably tie the race.

For Canada, history had repeated itself, per sports broadcaster Andi Petrillo:

The result sparked celebrations between the two teams, per BBC Sport's Nick Hope:

Friedrich and Kripps will be in action once again on Wednesday in the four-man bobsled heats.