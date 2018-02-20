Olympic 2018 Results: Live Updating Medal Count for Tuesday

ARIS MESSINIS/Getty Images

There are five more gold medals up for grabs at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Tuesday, with Norway and Germany duelling for supremacy at the top of the table.

Medals have already been handed out in the ice dance and women's ski halfpipe, and more will be available in biathlon, Nordic combined and short-track speedskating as the action continues in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Here is the live medal tracker so you can keep up to date with the table:

Tuesday's Medal Count

You can keep track of all of Tuesday's medal winners throughout the day at Olympic.org.

Tuesday's Storylines

South Korea will be looking to defend their Olympic title in the women's 3,000-metre short-track speedskating relay on home turf on Tuesday, when they take on Canada, China and Italy at the Gangneung Ice Arena.

The hosts have picked up gold in this event in 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006 as well as at Sochi 2014, so they will be expecting another victory here.

They boast Choi Min-jeong in their ranks this time around, and the 19-year-old has already picked up gold in the 1,500-metre event in Pyeonchang. She finished second in the 500 metres too but was penalised and did not receive a silver medal.

The hosts had a remarkable heat as they overcame an incredible hurdle to qualify for the relay final, per CBC's Devin Heroux:

Not only did they recover from the fall, they also topped their heat ahead of Canada and set an Olympic record in the process, though that time was then beaten by China in their heat.

MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

China will also have their eye on gold after setting a time of 4 minutes, 5.315 seconds, but Canada and Italy can't be ruled out.

The Italians are led by Arianna Fontana once again, and the 27-year-old finally tasted Olympic gold following her victory in the 500 metres, per ISU Speed Skating:

Meanwhile, Canada have picked up silver in the 3,000-metre relay in the past three Games, so they will be hoping to go one better this time around.

Kim Boutin earned bronze in both the 500 and 1,500 metres, and she will be spearheading their push.

The Canadians set the slowest time of the four nations in the heats, though, so they will need to improve on that if they are to be in contention.