Kylian Mbappe's £166M Move to Become Permanent After PSG Avoid Relegation

Kylian Mbappe's loan move to Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly now guaranteed to become permanent in the summer after the Ligue 1 leaders confirmed with their 5-2 defeat of Strasbourg on Saturday that they will not be relegated this season.

According to the Mirror's Alex Smith, Mbappe, 19, joined PSG on loan from Monaco last summer in order to avoid a breach of financial fair play rules, but the six-time French champions agreed to make the move permanent for £166 million at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

However, per Smith, a clause in the deal required PSG to avoid relegation from the French top flight in order to guarantee signing Mbappe for good.

As a result, it was not until Saturday that the young French forward's future at the Parc des Princes was completely confirmed.

With their home thrashing of Strasbourg, PSG ensured they will remain in Ligue 1 next season, as it is now mathematically impossible for them to be relegated—they are 42 points clear of the drop zone with 12 games of the season remaining.

It is a milestone that would have passed largely unnoticed had it not been for its significance to Mbappe's move.

PSG are one of the richest clubs in the world and are cruising to the Ligue 1 title, as they sit 12 points clear of second-place Monaco.

Mbappe has played a key role in the Parisians' domestic success in 2017-18, netting nine goals and providing eight assists in 18 Ligue 1 appearances.

He has also been impressive in the UEFA Champions League, although PSG have work to do if they are to reach the quarter-finals of Europe's premier club competition as they trail Real Madrid 3-1 after the first leg of their last-16 clash.

The addition of Mbappe and Neymar to the PSG squad last summer looks set to ensure the Ligue 1 title returns to the Parc des Princes in 2017-18 after Monaco ended a four-year run of titles last term for the Paris outfit.

Mbappe was a key part of that impressive young Monaco side, but it is now reportedly guaranteed he will not return to Stade Louis II after PSG avoided relegation.