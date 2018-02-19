Mike D'Antoni Jokes Warriors Players Tried Drawing Up Plays in NBA All-Star Game

Mike D'Antoni Jokes Warriors Players Tried Drawing Up Plays in NBA All-Star GameFebruary 19, 2018
The Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors may have a budding rivalry, but members of both parties were able to get along during Sunday night's All-Star Game.
Speaking to reporters following the 148-145 Team LeBron win at Staples Center, Rockets and Team Stephen head coach Mike D'Antoni joked that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green commanded the huddle on more than one occasion.
"The Golden State guys kept taking my clipboard," he said, according to the Mercury News' Mark Medina. "I don't know what that was about."
Former YouTube Phenom Bringing Speed to USA Bobsled
The Green Beret Chasing Winter Olympic Gold
The Youngest American Male Since 1928 to Win Gold
Hawks Fans Keep Getting Burned by Hot Sauce
Relive AI and Kobe Facing Off in the ASG
James Washington Is the Top Riser at WR for NFL Draft
After Breaking 17 Bones, Mark McMorris Is Back
Biggest Winners of National Signing Day 2018
Top 3 Instant Impact CFB Recruits
Meet Alabama's Recruiting Class
Lindsey Vonn Is #WorkoutGoals
Meet Ohio State's Recruiting Class
Meet Georgia's 2018 Recruiting Class
30 Years Ago Today MJ Took Flight
Who Is the Dancing Rockets Fan?
Predicting the Biggest Headlines on NSD
Felder's Top 3 Favorite Recruits of the 2018 Class
Eagles Fans Celebrated Exactly as You Would Expect
UCLA Signee Set National Record with 72 TDs
Teams That Must Make a Deal at Trade Deadline
As it turns out, D'Antoni did relinquish his clipboard during the team's penultimate huddle.
According to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne, Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry was tasked with drawing up a play the team tends to run for shooting guard DeMar DeRozan—who was also representing Team Stephen.
"Yeah," DeRozan said. "But we only run like 5 plays."
DeRozan tied Damian Lillard with a team-high 21 points, while Curry (11 points), Thompson (15 points) and Rockets guard James Harden (12 points) all reached double figures.
With All-Star festivities now over, the Warriors (44-14) and Rockets (44-13) will resume their heated chase for home-court advantage throughout the Western Conference playoffs when the regular season resumes on Thursday.
End of the ASG Was LIT 🔥