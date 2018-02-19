Mike D'Antoni Jokes Warriors Players Tried Drawing Up Plays in NBA All-Star Game

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors may have a budding rivalry, but members of both parties were able to get along during Sunday night's All-Star Game.

Speaking to reporters following the 148-145 Team LeBron win at Staples Center, Rockets and Team Stephen head coach Mike D'Antoni joked that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green commanded the huddle on more than one occasion.

"The Golden State guys kept taking my clipboard," he said, according to the Mercury News' Mark Medina. "I don't know what that was about."

As it turns out, D'Antoni did relinquish his clipboard during the team's penultimate huddle.

According to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne, Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry was tasked with drawing up a play the team tends to run for shooting guard DeMar DeRozan—who was also representing Team Stephen.

"Yeah," DeRozan said. "But we only run like 5 plays."

DeRozan tied Damian Lillard with a team-high 21 points, while Curry (11 points), Thompson (15 points) and Rockets guard James Harden (12 points) all reached double figures.

With All-Star festivities now over, the Warriors (44-14) and Rockets (44-13) will resume their heated chase for home-court advantage throughout the Western Conference playoffs when the regular season resumes on Thursday.