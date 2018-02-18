LeBron James, Kyrie Irving Burst Out Laughing Together During NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving Burst Out Laughing Together During NBA All-Star GameFebruary 18, 2018
LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were back to joking around during the 2018 NBA All-Star Game:
The former Cavaliers teammates were reunited as part of Team LeBron, which took on Team Stephen (picked by Stephen Curry) in the midseason exhibition instead of the same old Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference All-Stars.
While there were questions about how the two would get along after Irving was dealt to the Celtics this offseason, they seemed to be having fun Sunday night at Staples Center.
On the other hand, Isaiah Thomas likely wasn't having as much fun. The two-time All-Star was left home this year after an injury-filled start to the season, which saw him be a part of a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers before the deadline.
Watching his two rivals getting along likely only makes things worse for the guard.
