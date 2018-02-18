LeBron James, Kyrie Irving Burst Out Laughing Together During NBA All-Star Game

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were back to joking around during the 2018 NBA All-Star Game:

Former YouTube Phenom Bringing Speed to USA Bobsled The Green Beret Chasing Winter Olympic Gold The Youngest American Male Since 1928 to Win Gold Hawks Fans Keep Getting Burned by Hot Sauce Relive AI and Kobe Facing Off in the ASG James Washington Is the Top Riser at WR for NFL Draft After Breaking 17 Bones, Mark McMorris Is Back Biggest Winners of National Signing Day 2018 Top 3 Instant Impact CFB Recruits Meet Alabama's Recruiting Class Lindsey Vonn Is #WorkoutGoals Meet Ohio State's Recruiting Class Meet Georgia's 2018 Recruiting Class 30 Years Ago Today MJ Took Flight Who Is the Dancing Rockets Fan? Predicting the Biggest Headlines on NSD Felder's Top 3 Favorite Recruits of the 2018 Class Eagles Fans Celebrated Exactly as You Would Expect UCLA Signee Set National Record with 72 TDs Teams That Must Make a Deal at Trade Deadline Right Arrow Icon

The former Cavaliers teammates were reunited as part of Team LeBron, which took on Team Stephen (picked by Stephen Curry) in the midseason exhibition instead of the same old Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference All-Stars.

While there were questions about how the two would get along after Irving was dealt to the Celtics this offseason, they seemed to be having fun Sunday night at Staples Center.

On the other hand, Isaiah Thomas likely wasn't having as much fun. The two-time All-Star was left home this year after an injury-filled start to the season, which saw him be a part of a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers before the deadline.

Watching his two rivals getting along likely only makes things worse for the guard.