Women's Freestyle Skiing Results Olympics 2018: Halfpipe Qualifying Scores

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Canada's Cassie Sharpe finished atop the qualification phase of the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualification rounds, notching an impressive top score of 93.40.

Sharpe was consistent in her two runs, posting a score of 93.00 on her first run. France's Marie Martinod finished second in qualifying with a top score of 92.00, while Brita Sigourney of the United States was third at 90.60.

They were the only three women to crack a score of 90.

Here are the rest of the scores from the other top 12 finishers after Sunday's qualifiers, who all advanced to the finals on Monday (all dates/times ET):

4. Annalisa Drew, United States: 86.00

5. Ayana Onozuka, Japan: 84.80

6. Maddie Bowman, United States: 83.80

7. Sabrina Cakmakli, Germany: 81.80

8. Zhang Kexin, China: 81.00

9. Rowan Cheshire, Great Britain: 74.00

10. Valeriya Demidova, Olympic Athletes of Russia: 73.60

11. Rosalind Groenewoud, Canada: 73.20

12. Anais Caradeux, France: 72.80

For the rest of the scores, be sure to check out Olympic.org.

Among the surprises among the non-qualifiers was the United States' Devin Logan, considered a serious threat in the event.

Bowman, who finished the qualifiers in sixth place, is the defending Olympic and X Games gold medalist, though her chances of catching Sharpe are slim if the Canadien star is able to replicate her excellent performance from Sunday.

Martinod, meanwhile, is trying to medal for the second straight Olympics in the event after taking home the silver four years ago. And Sigourney came into the event considered a medal contender as well.

But Sharpe has separated herself from the field with her cork 1080, an incredibly difficult trick that has made her the favorite to take home the gold medal in this event.

"She's aggressive and progressive," Canada's halfpipe coach, Trennon Paynter, said of Sharpe on Friday, per Kerry Gillespie of TheStar.com. "She's the first girl in quite some time to really push the sport to new levels. It's really cool to see where she's taking it ... On one hand, it would be nice to see her get way out front and make it easy (to win), but for the sport as a whole, what she's done over the last little bit has forced all the other girls to really elevate their game."

If anybody in the field is hoping to steal a gold from Sharpe, elevating their game is exactly what they'll have to do. They may need to add a cork 1080 to their repertoire as well.