Imagining Mainstream Sports Stars at the 2018 Winter Olympics

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Team USA could use some help in Pyeongchang.

Other than the women's hockey team, we're struggling to skate fast, skate with grace or skate with a stick. And the shame of it is that the U.S. is filled with some of the world's greatest athletes; they just don't happen to play Winter Olympics sports.

If you watched the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, you had to wonder: Couldn't some of these guys have helped the U.S. win a few gold medals?

Here are a few examples of athletes from mainstream U.S. sports we would have liked to have seen in specific events at the Olympics and who could have at least given their nation a chance to beat the Norwegians at something.

Donovan Mitchell, Basketball, Utah Jazz: Snowboarding

Donovan Mitchell won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest as part of All-Star Weekend and dunked over a squatting Kevin Hart, which is something most of the NBA can do. But still, he's just 6'3" and has great hang time. He's in complete control of his body while floating.

That would make him a perfect candidate in the halfpipe with a snowboard. Sure, Shaun White already won one of the few American golds in the event, but there are a bunch of other X Games-types of sports that could have used him.

Rob Gronkowski, Football, New England Patriots: Luge/Skeleton

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

We're not 100 percent sure Rob Gronkowski would fit on a luge or a skeleton, but it still seems like a perfect fit.

He's heavy enough, at 265 pounds, that gravity would pull him down the track at a considerable speed. And he's fast, explosive and has long, strong arms to get any sled off to a fast start. You also have to be completely fearless, recklessly fearless, to do it.

That's Gronk.

Alex Morgan, Soccer, Orlando Pride and U.S. Women's National Team: Figure Skating

Kent Horner/Getty Images

She's agile and quick, and her legs are ridiculously muscular. She might not have the classic look of a figure skater, but her grace and athleticism say she could have done it. American figure skaters used to dominate the sport, but now they need Alex Morgan.

Antonio Brown, Football, Pittsburgh Steelers: Figure Skating

With the men missing out on individual medals, Team USA could have used Antonio Brown on the ice as well.

He has great lower-body strength, not much bulk, remarkably precise footwork and some pretty great choreographed touchdown dances.

We'd also like to volunteer J.J. Watt (Houston Texans defensive end). It's not that he could skate, we'd just like to see him try.

Kyrie Irving, Basketball, Boston Celtics: Ice Hockey

We're not totally sure about who would be best for fixing USA men's hockey, which has struggled in Pyeongchang so far. Maybe a few players from the NHL would have been nice.

And after watching the NBA All-Star Game, it's a little tough to pick any basketball players, as Team USA would need someone willing to play defense.

Still, Kyrie Irving has all the tools to be an elite center. He has great vision and playmaking abilities, perfect for the position. He also has fantastic hand-eye coordination, and his finishing around the rim showcases his ability to be both nimble and explosive in tight spaces—all key traits for a centerman.

Serena Williams, Tennis: Ice Hockey

NEZAR BALOUT/Getty Images

Sure, the U.S. women's hockey team is going to win gold or silver after advancing to the finals. But it's basically in a two-team sport—USA and Canada—and Team USA has already lost to Canada in this Olympics and hasn't won a gold medal in 20 years.

Serena Williams, who moves fast and is incredibly powerful, would provide a boost. You can see her skating free up the boards or clearing the crease of Canadians in a pretty forceful way.

Leonard Fournette, Football, Jacksonville Jaguars: Speedskating

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

U.S. short-track speedskating hasn't been the same without Apolo Ohno, but maybe Leonard Fournette could fill his skates.

We're not going to find anyone with feet like Ohno's, but Fournette offers incredible speed and power. On top of that, if you've noticed, short-track races all seem to end with one guy ahead while three others crash into each other and go flying. Well, with Fournette's legs, you can just imagine those tiny speedskaters bouncing off him while he keeps his feet and powers his way to gold.

For that matter...

Simone Biles, Gymnastics, USA: Speedskating

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Simone Biles probably has the best balance and body control of anyone in the world and is pound-for-pound the strongest person alive.

She could dodge the crashes and keep her balance on her way to a few more Olympic medals to add to her haul from Rio.

Kevin Durant, Basketball, Golden State Warriors: Ski Jumping

Steve Dipaola/Associated Press

According ABC News, the saying in ski jumping is "Fat Don't Fly." Aerodynamics in this sport call for long and lean. Kevin Durant has a lot of both of those.

We're pretty sure LeBron James could handle any of these sports, too, no matter what his aerodynamics. With him coming at you, Norway wouldn't have a chance.

Greg Couch covers the Olympics for Bleacher Report.