Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018: Previewing What to Watch For on Day 11

0 of 7

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

If there's one place U.S. athletes seem to be at home in South Korea, it's the halfpipe.

Chloe Kim and Shaun White took home gold last week, while Arielle Gold took bronze. On Day 11 of the 2018 Winter Olympics, it's the skiers' turn, as the women have their final runs and the men have their qualifiers.

We'll also wrap up ice dancing, start the men's hockey playoffs and see medals at stake in biathlon (mixed relay), Nordic combined and the short-track women's relay.

Here are the storylines to follow.

To watch live Olympics coverage, including the events detailed below, visit NBC's Olympics site. Reminder: South Korea is 14 hours ahead of Eastern Time, so an event that takes place Tuesday morning in Pyeongchang will be on Monday night in the U.S.