Bootleg 'LeBron to LA' T-Shirts Sold Outside Arena Ahead of NBA All-Star Game

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Merchants aren't wasting a chance to capitalize on the LeBron James-to-Los Angeles hype.

According to Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver, bootleg shirts with pictures of LeBron with the words "to Los Angeles" were being sold outside Staples Center prior to Sunday's All-Star Game.

Buzz has been circulating for months regarding the possibility that James could land in L.A. when he becomes a free agent in July.

Rumors have partially been fueled by comments made by Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson, who told reporters after the trade deadline he was confident the club could land two max-salary stars.

"I wouldn't have made the move if I wasn't confident," Johnson said after shipping Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye, who are both on expiring contracts, and the Cavaliers' protected 2018 first-round pick, according to ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk.

However, James has done his best to shut down speculation about his future destination.

After ESPN.com's Chris Haynes reported the Golden State Warriors "could position themselves to secure a meeting" if they clear space for one more max contract, James went on the offensive and said he's yet to think about free agency.

"I'm here, I'm right here, I'm right now and this is my present and this is where I'm at," James said of the Cavs, per Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon. "If you don't hear something coming from my voice, then it's not true. I don't give a damn how close they are; I don't care if it's my kids, or my wife or whatever. If it's not from me, it's not true, so."