Bubba Watson Wins 2018 Genesis Open After Shooting 2 Under in Final Round

Bubba Watson won the Genesis Open in Pacific Palisades, California, on Sunday, shooting a two-under 69 in his final round to finish 12 under for the tournament.

Watson, who came into the day atop the leaderboard, held off a push from Kevin Na and Tony Finau, who each shot two under for the day but couldn't make up any ground on Watson. Patrick Cantlay, who had been just a stroke behind Watson coming into Sunday and had posted three straight sub-70 rounds, only mustered an even-par 71 to fall three strokes behind Watson.

Watson, who hadn't won a tournament since claiming the Genesis Open title two years ago, was visibly emotional after the win:

"It means a lot," Watson said. "My goal was always to get to 10 wins and this got me to my 10th win. There's so many emotions going through my head right now. You never know if you're going to be able to play good again, never know if you're going to be able to lift a trophy again. I thought about retirement, there's just so many things going through my head right now. I can't believe I'm about to lift the trophy."

It was Watson's third win at the Genesis Open.

The PGA Tour also shared his comments with the media after his win:

Watson's day wasn't without its ups and downs, as he had three bogeys on the front nine to just two birdies, including this birdie on No. 8:

That left Cantlay with a one-stroke lead after the front nine, though Watson came storming back.

He was brilliant on the back nine, notching three birdies and no bogeys. His shot of the day may have come when he saved par on No. 14:

And his birdie on No. 17 all but secured him the win:

In total, he posted an average driving distance of 320.0 yards, hit 50.0 percent of the greens in regulation and gained 1.852 strokes putting, per PGATour.com.

The win earned Watson $1.296 million and 500 FedEx Cup points, per ESPN.com, which shared the rest of the tournament payouts. That ended a good weekend for Watson, who also participated in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night smack dab in the middle of the Genesis Open.

As Jason Sobel of ESPN noted, few other players could have pulled off that sort of schedule:

The win was also a reminder of the impressive legacy Watson has established:

As for the rest of the field, Adam Hadwin was the biggest climber on the day, shooting a five-under 66. He finished eight under for the tournament, however, four shots behind Watson.

Phil Mickelson (68) and Jordan Spieth (67) were other notable golfers to post solid rounds on Sunday, though neither was able to shoot his way back into contention.

Instead, it was Watson's day once again, a win two years in the making.