Switzerland vs. Germany: Hockey Live-Stream Schedule, Odds

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Switzerland and Germany are both still alive when it comes to fighting for an Olympic medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in men's ice hockey, but both nations are outsiders and hanging by their fingernails at this point in the competition.

Those two teams face off Tuesday morning at 7:10 a.m ET in what is officially labeled a playoff qualification game. Hockey fans will know it better as an elimination game. The winner will move on, while the loser will conclude its tournament.

Hockey fans will be able to live-stream the game at NBCOlympics.com.

Switzerland and Germany are both extreme long shots to win the Olympic tournament. The Swiss are plus-3300 to end up with the gold medal, according to OddsShark, while the Germans are plus-6600.

A $100 wager on Switzerland would return a profit of $3,300 for a gold medal, while the same bet on Germany would return a profit of $6,600.

Both Switzerland and Germany won one of the three games they played in the opening rounds.

Switzerland lost to Canada by a 5-1 score, defeated Korea 8-0 and lost to the Czech Republic by a 4-1 margin.

Germany lost to Finland 5-2 before playing a sharp game against Sweden in a 1-0 defeat. They beat Norway 2-1 in overtime for their only victory to this point in the competition.

Switzerland is led by goaltender Jonas Hiller, who has played in the NHL and came up with the shutout of Korea. Forward Pius Suter can put the puck in the net, as he had a hat trick against Korea, while Andres Ambuhl and Patrick Geering both had two assists in that game.

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Germany is led by Patrick Hager, who scored both goals in the win over Norway. Goaltender Denny Aus Den Birken backstopped the victory with a solid performance.

The winner of this game is unlikely to go any further, but Germany may have a slight advantage because it played such a tight game against Sweden, a strong favorite to come away with a medal in the hockey competition.