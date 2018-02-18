Olympic 2018 Medal Count: Updated Overall Country Tally After Sunday Night

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

Norway continued its dominant 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, with gold and bronze medals on Sunday (dates/times ET). That extended its medal count to 26, eight higher than second-place Germany. Norway and Germany are tied for the advantage in gold medals with nine.

Here's a look at the latest medal tracker, Sunday's medal-event results and a few quick recaps.

Medal Tracker

Speedskating: Women's 500-Meter

Gold: Nao Kodaira (Japan)



Silver: Lee Sang-Hwa (South Korea)

Bronze: Karolina Erbanova (Czech Republic)

Biathlon: Men's 15-Kilometer Mass Start

Gold: Martin Fourcade (France)

Silver: Simon Schempp (Germany)

Bronze: Emil Hegle Svendsen (Norway)

Cross-Country: Men's 4x10-Kilometer Relay

Gold: Didrik Toenseth, Martin Johnsrud Sundby, Simen Hegstad Krueger, Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo (Norway)

Silver: Andrey Larkov, Alexander Bolshunov, Alexey Chervotkin, Denis Spitsov (Olympic Athletes from Russia)

Bronze: Jean Marc Gaillard, Maurice Manificat, Clement Parisse, Adrien Backscheider (France)

Freestyle Skiing: Men's Aerials

Gold: Oleksandr Abramenko (Ukraine)

Silver: Jia Zongyang (China)

Bronze: Ilya Burov (Olympic Athletes from Russia)

Notable Medal Results

Men's Biathlon 15-Kilometer Mass Start Features Two Dramatic Finishes

It's not uncommon to see a photo finish in Olympic events, but that is usually seen in shorter races, such as the 50-meter swimming or 500-meter short-track finals.

A photo finish is hard to fathom in a 15-kilometer biathlon mass start, but that's exactly what happened as Martin Fourcade of France and Simon Schempp of Germany finished with the exact same time of 35 minutes and 47.3 seconds:

Fourcade had the late lead, but Schempp kept inching closer down the stretch, leading to the virtual tie. After review, Fourcade was deemed the winner, giving him his fourth Olympic gold medal and first in the mass start.

Remarkably, there was a furious finish for the bronze medal as well, as Emil Hegle Svendsen of Norway edged Erik Lesser of Germany by just four-tenths of a second.

Nao Kodaira Sets Olympic Record in Women's 500-Meter Speedskating

With a time of 36.94 seconds in the women's 500-meter speedskating final, Nao Kodaira continued her torrid stretch and gave Japan its second gold medal:

Kodaira also won two golds at the 2017 World Championships and took silver in the 1,000-meter race at this year's Olympic Games.

Lee Sang-Hwa of South Korea, who won gold in this event at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Games, took the silver medal by just one-tenth of a second over bronze-winning Karolina Erbanova of the Czech Republic.

Norway Dominates in Men's 4x10-Kilometer Cross-Country Relay

Didrik Toenseth, Martin Johnsrud Sundby, Simen Hegstad Krueger and Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo combined to give Norway the gold in the men's 4x10-kilometer cross-country relay with a time of 1:33:04.9. They barely held off the Olympic Athletes from Russia, who finished just 9.4 seconds behind.

France took third, finishing 36.9 seconds after Norway. To put the three medalists' excellent performances in perspective, fourth-place finisher Finland didn't cross the finish line until 1:40.5 after France.

Oleksandr Abramenko Wins Ukraine's First Gold Medal

With a score of 128.51 points, Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine won his country's first medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics:

He held off Jia Zongyang of China, who finished just .46 points behind Abramenko and took silver.

This marked Abramenko's first-ever Olympic medal: He participated in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 Games but never finished higher than sixth in the aerial event.