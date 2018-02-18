Danica Patrick on Wreck Ending Final Daytona 500: 'It Just Wasn't Meant to Be'

Mike Troxell/Associated Press

Danica Patrick's final Daytona 500 is over barely over halfway through.

Patrick was involved in a six-car accident that also included Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Kasey Kahne and David Ragan on Lap 101 of the 200-lap Daytona 500 on Sunday.

"I said earlier today that I feel like the whole thing was picture-perfect with GoDaddy on the car...but it just wasn't meant to be I guess today," Patrick said after the crash, per Nick Bromberg of Yahoo Sports.

Patrick, 35, will retire from motorsports after racing in May's Indianapolis 500. Sunday was the final race of her NASCAR career, which she ran for Premium Motorsports as part of a one-time agreement. She spent most of her afternoon in the middle of the pack before the accident.

"That's the gamble about Daytona is it can go so well and it can go so awful," Patrick said.

Patrick became the first woman to ever sit on the pole at the Daytona 500 in 2013, finishing a career-best eighth in that race. She never finished inside the top 20 in any of her six other attempts at NASCAR's premier event.