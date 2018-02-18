Austin Dillon Celebration Highlights, Reaction After 2018 Daytona 500 Win

Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

On a day filled with several notable crashes, Austin Dillon survived the carnage to win the 2018 Daytona 500.

Ryan Blaney had led 114 laps, but Dillon survived a late wreck and came through in overtime to win in the 207th lap at Daytona International Speedway Sunday. Fox NASCAR provided a look at the No. 3 car collecting the checkered flag:

It was the first career win for Dillon at this event, who only had one other victory at this level in his career.

The official NASCAR account showcased a lot of the celebration from the young driver and his team:

His celebration also featured an homage to Dale Earnhardt:

Several noted the parallel with the Intimidator winning 20 years earlier:

As the grandson of Richard Childress, he was even there celebrating with Earnhardt at his last win:

Dillon acknowledged the Earnhardt family as well during his post-race interview:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was also happy about it:

The race itself featured the level of drama we have come to expect from the Daytona 500, with several big crashes taking out big names like Jimmie Johnson, Danica Patrick, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Kurt Busch:

Dillon rarely heard his name called throughout the day, but Nick DeGroot of Motorsport summed up the performance:

The 27-year-old was able to make it through the damage to bring home a win in the first official race of the season.