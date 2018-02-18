Austin Dillon Celebration Highlights, Reaction After 2018 Daytona 500 Win

Austin Dillon Celebration Highlights, Reaction After 2018 Daytona 500 WinFebruary 18, 2018
On a day filled with several notable crashes, Austin Dillon survived the carnage to win the 2018 Daytona 500.
Ryan Blaney had led 114 laps, but Dillon survived a late wreck and came through in overtime to win in the 207th lap at Daytona International Speedway Sunday. Fox NASCAR provided a look at the No. 3 car collecting the checkered flag:
FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX
RT TO CONGRATULATE AUSTIN DILLON ON HIS DAYTONA 500 WIN! https://t.co/VmaGgYA3122018-2-18 23:35:57
It was the first career win for Dillon at this event, who only had one other victory at this level in his career.
The official NASCAR account showcased a lot of the celebration from the young driver and his team:
NASCAR @NASCAR
"Yessir. It is over. You won!" #DAYTONA500 https://t.co/DicVfq5K332018-2-18 23:37:30
NASCAR @NASCAR
These guys. This moment. #DAYTONA500 https://t.co/SJ9PxjmhPG2018-2-18 23:47:46
NASCAR @NASCAR
“We just won the #DAYTONA500!” https://t.co/Vsv7nc0ddR2018-2-18 23:52:32
NASCAR @NASCAR
Raw emotion. @austindillon3 | #DAYTONA500 https://t.co/lhV5kCfrrB2018-2-18 23:53:51
His celebration also featured an homage to Dale Earnhardt:
NASCAR @NASCAR
This one's for The Intimidator. #DAYTONA500 https://t.co/z4KK2OXAp82018-2-18 23:42:21
Several noted the parallel with the Intimidator winning 20 years earlier:
Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck
AUSTIN DILLON WINS THE DAYTONA 500 IN THE 3 CAR, 20 YEARS AFTER EARNHARDT!!2018-2-18 23:33:38
Tom Jensen @tomjensen100
Wow. 20 years after Dale Earnhardt’s only #DAYTONA500 win, @austindillon3 puts the @rcrracing @teamchevy into Victory Lane2018-2-18 23:35:56
Jay Busbee @jaybusbee
A No. 3 winning the #Daytona500? Well, I never!2018-2-18 23:35:46
As the grandson of Richard Childress, he was even there celebrating with Earnhardt at his last win:
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
20 years ago, Dale Earnhardt celebrated with @austindillon3 in victory lane after winning the #Daytona500. Time flies, but some things never change. https://t.co/HL3yAxxdOT2018-2-18 23:46:03
Dillon acknowledged the Earnhardt family as well during his post-race interview:
NASCAR Alerts @NASCAR_Alerts
"This one's for Dale Earnhardt Sr. and those Sr. fans." -- @austindillon3 tells FOX in his winning interview on the Daytona frontstretch. #DAYTONA5002018-2-18 23:38:36
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was also happy about it:
Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. @DaleJr
Congrats @austindillon3 on becoming a #Daytona500 champion. #3 in VL after 20 years. Pretty solid for @RCRracing!!2018-2-18 23:39:59
The race itself featured the level of drama we have come to expect from the Daytona 500, with several big crashes taking out big names like Jimmie Johnson, Danica Patrick, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Kurt Busch:
FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX
😳 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. pulls off an INCREDIBLE save, but sets off a big crash. Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez and William Byron involved. Oh, yeah, and Kurt Busch wins Stage 1. https://t.co/qSuIASnotX2018-2-18 21:05:09
NASCAR @NASCAR
Game changer. @chaseelliott hits the wall. #DAYTONA500 https://t.co/AdiTneax732018-2-18 21:50:32
FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX
Ryan Blaney + Kurt Busch = THE BIG ONE. We are going into OVERTIME in the #DAYTONA500. https://t.co/7ASh6ebAqC2018-2-18 23:20:41
Dillon rarely heard his name called throughout the day, but Nick DeGroot of Motorsport summed up the performance:
Nick DeGroot @ndegroot89
Austin Dillon led just one lap ... the only one that mattered. #Daytona500 #NASCAR2018-2-18 23:49:03
The 27-year-old was able to make it through the damage to bring home a win in the first official race of the season.
