Olympic Ice Dancing Results 2018: Sunday Short Dance Top Scorers, Highlights

Olympic Ice Dancing Results 2018: Sunday Short Dance Top Scorers, HighlightsFebruary 18, 2018
A record-breaking short dance has Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir in the lead of the ice dancing competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
The Canadian duo scored an 83.67 Sunday night in the U.S. (Monday in Pyeongchang, South Korea), the highest mark ever in a short program to put them in first place of 24 competitors. Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France currently sit in second place, 1.74 points off the lead.
The leaders will now try to secure a gold medal in the free dance portion of the competition.
Ice Dance Standings
1. Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir (CAN) - 83.67
2. Gabriella Papadakis/Guillaume Cizeron (FRA) - 81.93
3. Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue (USA) - 77.75
4. Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani (USA) - 77.73
5. Anna Cappellini/Luca Lanotte (ITA) - 76.57
6. Ekaterina Bobrova/Dmitri Soloviev (OAR) - 75.47
7. Madison Chock/Evan Bates (USA) - 75.45
8. Kaitlyn Weaver/Andrew Poje (CAN) - 74.33
9. Piper Gilles/Paul Poirier (CAN) - 69.60
10. Penny Coomes/Nicholas Buckland (GBR) - 68.36
Full results available at Olympic.org.
Virtue and Moir came in with high expectations and lived up to them with a magnificent performance:
NBC Olympics @NBCOlympics
You've never seen anything like this! @TessaVirtue and @ScottMoir record the highest score ever in the short dance! #WinterOlympics https://t.co/rI5qqWTrJl https://t.co/TnuyV56J2S2018-2-19 04:26:52
NBC commentator and former gold medalist Tara Lipinski expects gold:
Tara Lipinski @taralipinski
Virtue/Moir Holy amazing!!!! Their attack and command of the ice...beyond. They danced just like the Olympic Champions they are. What do you guys think? Another Olympic gold medal to add to their collection? #VirtueMoir2018-2-19 04:27:45
The skaters led all competitors in both team events they participated in on the way to Canada's gold medal to kick off the Pyeongchang Games. They also earned gold in the 2017 World Championships as well as the 2010 Winter Olympics, although they were forced to settle for silver in 2014.
With defending champions Charlie White and Meryl Davis choosing not to compete in 2018, Virtue and Moir entered this event with a good chance of getting back on top of the podium and are in even better shape after the first day of action.
Meanwhile, two-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron remain in contention thanks to a components score that was even better than Virtue and Moir.
The only negative from the effort was a wardrobe malfunction. A few elite skaters gave their thoughts on the situation:
Meagan Duhamel @mhjd_85
@Meryl_Davis Devestating .... a costume malfunction can be such a disturbance mentally. I’m sad for them that this happened at this moment. :-(2018-2-19 04:35:20
It was also a good day for the Americans, with all three teams in the hunt for a medal.
Maia and Alex Shibutani put on a great show with an impressive technical routine:
NBC Olympics @NBCOlympics
FO' TWIZZLE. @MaiaShibutani and @AlexShibutani brought their best in the short dance. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/rI5qqWTrJl https://t.co/tR3cUG1tzd2018-2-19 03:46:11
The Shib Sibs enjoyed themselves on the ice:
Maia Shibutani @MaiaShibutani
THAT FELT AMAZING!!!!! THANK YOU!!! https://t.co/OA611eq4RG2018-2-19 04:16:53
Meanwhile, fellow Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue passed them in the standings, while Madison Chock and Evan Bates are just off the pace in seventh place.
However, it was nearly impossible to keep up with Virtue and Moir.
The top 20 competitors will now return to the ice Monday night (Tuesday locally) for the free dance, which will decide the medal winners and final standings.
