Olympic 2018 Results: Live Updating Medal Count for Monday

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Monday sees plenty of action at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, but there are just three gold medals set to be handed out at the Winter Olympics.

Athletes will be going for gold in bobsleigh, ski-jumping and speedskating events in South Korea. However, there are also plenty of other disciplines ongoing with curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, ice hockey and snowboarding all taking place.

Keep up to date with all the medals from Pyeongchang, South Korea, here with the updating Olympic medal tracker:

Monday's Medal Count

You can keep track of all of Sunday's medal winners throughout the day at Olympic.org.

Monday's Storylines

The two-man bobsleigh event culminates on Monday, with Germany looking strong contenders for medals.

Nico Walther and Christian Poser finished the second heat in first place, ahead of team-mates Johannes Lochner and Christopher Weber in third.

CBC Olympics showed how the German team have been catching the eye in South Korea:

Justin Olsen and Evan Weinstock were the top American pair, finishing in 12th, after two of the four runs.

It's a remarkable performance from Olsen, who is competing just two weeks after undergoing emergency surgery for acute appendicitis, per Paul Myerberg at USA Today.

The 30-year-old has said he is feeling fine after the surgery, though:

Germany are the team to beat at the halfway stage, although the Canadian pair of Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz will be ones to watch having finished in second place after Sunday's heats.

There is also plenty of medal action to look out for at the Gangneung Ice Arena in the men's 500-metre speedskating event, which should attract plenty of local interest.

Republic of Korea's Hwang Dae-heon, Seo Yi-ra and Lim Hyo-jun are all in the mix and can expect huge backing from the home support.

Canada's Samuel Girard will also be hoping for another medal after he clinched gold in the 1,000-metre event. His win even drew praise from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

Dutch skater Jan Smeekens is the world champion and also won the silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Games, which makes him a strong contender. The U.S. team's best hopes look to be with Mitchell Whitmore, although Jonathan Garcia and Kimani Griffin are also in contention.