USA Advances to Women's Olympics Hockey 2018 Final with Win vs. Finland

Team USA is on to the women's hockey final at the 2018 Winter Olympics after earning a 5-0 win over Finland in the semifinals.

Danielle Cameranesi had two goals and an assist, while Maddie Rooney managed a shutout in net to complete an easy victory Monday in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The United States is now one win away from a gold medal, either getting a chance to avenge the earlier loss to Canada or grab another big win over the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Finland reached this point with a win over Sweden in the quarterfinals, while the United States got an automatic bye to the semifinals after finishing second in Group A. Either the extra rest or simply the difference in talent allowed this to be a one-sided affair throughout.

In addition to the five-goal margin, the favorites outshot their opponent 38-14. The Americans maintained possession much of the night and stayed on the attack, resulting in what could have been an even larger blowout.

Team USA jumped out to a great start when Gigi Marvin scored less than three minutes into the game:

After a pair of penalty kills from each side in a busy first period, the Americans added to their lead on an unassisted goal by Cameranesi after stealing a pass in the offensive zone.

NBC hockey analyst Pierre McGuire was also impressed by the sniped shot from the forward:

Finland only had two shots on goal in the first period and seemed more overmatched than even the 2-0 score indicated.

The squad then pulled away in the second period on the strength of back-to-back power-play goals in less than a minute. Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Hilary Knight each scored goals in this stretch, extending the lead to 4-0.

Wayne Drehs of ESPN.com provided a breakdown of the play to that point:

Cameranesi continued the onslaught with her second goal of the game in the third period, this time off a power play.

The United States' kept the pressure on from there, preventing its opponent from getting any legitimate chances at the net.

Finland will move on to the consolation game with a chance to earn its third bronze medal in history, having never advanced to the final.

This will be the fifth time in six previous Olympic Games that Team USA has reached the final, although it only has one gold medal to show for it, coming in 1998. The squad will now take on the winner of Canada vs. the Olympic Athletes from Russia in the gold-medal game Wednesday at 11:10 p.m. ET (Thursday in Pyeongchang).

