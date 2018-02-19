US Olympic Figure Skating 2018: Full Schedule, Odds for Remaining Medal Events

US Olympic Figure Skating 2018: Full Schedule, Odds for Remaining Medal EventsFebruary 19, 2018
The figure skating is heading towards its conclusion at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in South Korea, but there are still medals to be handed out in the women's singles and the ice dance event.
Here's a look at the remaining figure skating schedule and the latest odds.
Tuesday, February 20
Ice dance, free dance (8 p.m. ET Monday/1 a.m. GMT)
Wednesday, February 21
Women's singles, short program (8 p.m. ET Tuesday/ 1 a.m. GMT)
Friday, February 23
Women's singles, free skating (8 p.m. ET Thursday/ 1 a.m. GMT)
Here are the odds for the events, accurate as of February 10, per Mark Gallant of Action Network:
Ice dance free dance
Gabriella Papadakis/Guillaume Cizeron, France: 10-11
Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir, Canada: 17-10
Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani, USA: 5-1
Women's singles free skating
Evgenia Medvedeva, OAR: 21-20
Alina Zagitova, OAR: 17-10
Kaetlyn Osmond, Canada: 4-1
Russian athlete Evgenia Medvedeva is the favourite to claim gold in the women's singles. The 18-year-old has already shown what she can do in South Korea by setting a world record of 81.06 to help clinch silver in the team event, per RT:
RT @RT_com
18yo Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva sets new world record at #Olympics2018 https://t.co/01BrxKr8vk2018-2-11 05:45:00
The teenager faces competition from compatriot Alina Zagitova, and the battle between the two should be quite something, per reporter Nick McCarvel:
Nick McCarvel @NickMcCarvel
Alina Zagitova: 15 years old and as steely as they come. Destroys the free skate by over 20 points. Cannot wait for her showdown against Medvedeva in the ladies' event #PyeongChang20182018-2-12 02:58:45
The U.S team's hopes of a medal look fairly slim, but they will look to their trio of Karen Chen, Bradie Tennell and Mirai Nagasu to upset the odds.
Nagasu has already made her mark at the Winter Olympics, per Women's March:
Women's March @womensmarch
Congratulations to @mirai_nagasu, a daughter of immigrants, and now the first American woman to land a triple axel at the #Olympics. Immigrants make America great! https://t.co/ydaY9r4xmG2018-2-12 20:38:16
Meanwhile, Tennell has also produced her best performance of the season so far in the team event in South Korea, per USA Today's Christine Brennan:
Christine Brennan @cbrennansports
Bradie Tennell was rock solid at US nationals — and just did it again on the grandest stage of all, the Olympics. Season best 68.94. Clutch performance. She is a gamer. https://t.co/lSnjs4Urfh2018-2-11 03:13:43
However, the two Russian athletes have already proved their quality in the Winter Olympics and are fully expected to compete for the gold medal.
The ice dancing will see Maia and Alex Shibutani going for gold for the U.S. team. The pair have already picked up a bronze medal in the team event and could not hide their pride:
Alex Shibutani @AlexShibutani
Last night was a dream that became a reality. @MaiaShibutani and I have worked so hard for this! Proud to be the first ice dance team of Asian descent to win a medal at the @olympics. (THREAD) https://t.co/XPcjE3sX182018-2-13 03:31:06
There will be stiff competition provided by Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, who are the greatest of all time, according to sportswriter Eoin O'Callaghan:
Eoin O'Callaghan @EoinOCallaghan
Genuinely, Virtue & Moir are on a different level to every other ice dance team. Like, the French rivalry is a completely fabricated thing. Stupidly so. The gulf is so substantial. They are the greatest of all time.2018-2-11 02:36:01
However, French duo Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis are also expected to battle it out for gold, meaning the competition should be set for an exciting finale.
