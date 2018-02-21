Champions League 2018: Wednesday Odds, Live Stream for Round-of-16 Fixtures

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United are back in UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday night as they head to La Liga side Sevilla for the first leg of their round-of-16 clash.

Elsewhere, Roma head to Ukraine to face Shakhtar Donetsk, with all four sides aiming to book their places in the quarter-finals of the competition.



Here's a look at Wednesday's fixtures, complete with the latest odds and live-stream information (all matches kick off at 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET):

Champions League 2017-18: Wednesday Odds

Sevilla vs. Manchester United

Sevilla (9-5)

Draw (9-4)

Manchester United (3-2)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Roma

Shakhtar Donetsk (3-2)

Draw (9-4)

Roma (9-5)

Match odds courtesy of OddsShark. Outright odds for the Champions League can be found here.

Matches can be streamed via the BT Sport app (UK) and FOX Soccer (U.S.).

Wednesday Preview

Manchester United head to Spain on the back of a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup, and key midfielder Paul Pogba is expected to be involved in the game, per Chris Wheeler for MailOnline.

The UEFA Champions League showed how important Pogba has been in Europe:

January signing Alexis Sanchez may make his return to Europe's top competition, having not been involved so far this season as Arsenal failed to qualify. Statman Dave showed the Chilean's record in the competition:

However, perhaps more importantly for United will be the return to fitness of centre-back Eric Bailly. The defender was a late substitute against Huddersfield as he returned after a long spell out with an ankle injury.

Bailly was been missed in the heart of the United defence, with Chris Smalling in particular failing to impress in his absence. The Red Devils will also need to be defensively sound against Sevilla, who scored 12 goals in six group games.

Vincenzo Montella's side have plenty of attacking options with Wissam Ben Yedder their top scorer so far this season. Jose Mourinho's side will also need to keep an eye on Pablo Sarabia, who is in great form, as shown by Opta:

Sevilla have been inconsistent this season, which will not have escaped United's notice. They have conceded five goals in games against Spartak Moscow, Real Madrid, Real Betis and Eibar, and Wednesday's match promises to be entertaining fare.

Roma booked their place in the last 16 after topping a difficult Group C, ahead of Premier League champions Chelsea and Atletico Madrid. However, they typically struggle at this stage of the competition and have been knocked out in their last three last-16 ties.

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

It's a similar story for Shakhtar who have been knocked out in the round of 16 twice in their last three outings. The one time they did progress was in 2010/11, when they overcame Roma 6-2 on aggregate.

Shakhtar also picked up a notable result in the group stages as they beat Manchester City 2-1 to book their spot in the knockout stages of the competition. The tie offers one of the teams a rare chance to make the last eight and continue their European adventure.