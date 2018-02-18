JJ Redick Was 'Tongue-Tied' in Video, Chinese Racial Slur 'Not in My Vocabulary'

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick denied using a racial slur in a video that included various NBA players wishing Chinese fans a happy new year.

In the video, Redick appears to say, "I just wanted to wish all the NBA c---k fans of China a very happy Chinese New Year" (warning: post contains profanity):

He responded to the allegations to say he was "tongue-tied" and that the slur in question "is not in my vocabulary":

Redick would later further explain the situation:

According to SB Nation's James Dator, the NBA didn't produce the Chinese New Year video. Tencent, which agreed to a digital streaming agreement with the NBA in 2015, commissioned the video and has since scrubbed Redick out of an updated version of the video.

ESPN got in hot water when an anchor and headline writer used the phrase "c---k in the amor" in stories involving Jeremy Lin, who was born in California and whose parents emigrated to the United States from Taiwan. Lin would release a statement on Twitter regarding the incident:

"I spoke with JJ today on the phone for a long time. I truly believe he didn't say a racial slur and that he has a great deal of respect towards Chinese people. I also reached out to Adam Silver and David Shoemaker. Everyone knows that this word should never be used in referring to Chinese people and everyone is committed to Chinese fans being treated with the equality and respect that they deserve.

"Being Chinese is so important to me and I will do everything I can to work with the NBA to help continue teach fans about the depth and beauty of Chinese culture and the importance of China to basketball culture. To the fans, I encourage you to not use hateful language towards the NBA and JJ. Hope everyone continues to have a Happy Chinese New Year!"

PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck spoke with both the Sixers and Sau Ching Cheong, the NBA's senior director of China and Asia communications, who declined to comment and "deferred to Redick's clarification on the matter."