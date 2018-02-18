Dwane Casey on Coaching Team LeBron vs. Team Steph: 'We Want to Be Competitive'

Michael J. LeBrecht II/Getty Images

For years, the NBA All-Star Game has been a non-competitive game that often devolves into a glorified dunk contest. Team LeBron coach Dwane Casey hopes the new format changes that.

"Those are the first words I said in our team meeting. We want to be competitive. We want to change the narrative that All-Star Games are just a sideshow," Casey told reporters.

The NBA scrapped conference affiliations for the All-Star Game, instead having the top vote-getters in each conference (LeBron James and Stephen Curry) act as captains in a playground-style draft format. Casey, who was named Team LeBron coach after leading the Raptors to the best record in the East at the All-Star break, said he made it clear to his team he expected them to "play the right way."

"Let's play fundamental defense, transition defense, and if you don't want to play, let me know," Casey said. "I won't call you out or anything like that. I'll just play the guys that are gonna compete. If guys are hurt or tired or whatever, I understand, but let's come out and represent the NBA and play the right way—play competitive.

"And I don't want to get anybody hurt, but we need to change the narrative of what the NBA All-Star Game stands for—not just 'I'll let you drive in for the layup' or behind the back shot or behind the back pass, or whatever, and make it a circus."

The All-Star Game has seen defense become nearly nonexistent in recent years, with each of the last four years seeing a record number of points scored. The East and West combined for 374 points in 2017, which in some ways likely prompted the change.

It's unclear whether the change will lead to more defense, but intrigue is certainly peaking for an event that had in some ways become an afterthought.