Joel Embiid Wants 2018 NBA All-Star MVP; Future Dunk Contest a 'Long Shot'

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has kept himself busy during the NBA's All-Star Weekend, but he is shooting for the MVP in Sunday's game.

"On Sunday, I expect to go harder," Embiid said after he helped lead Team World to a victory over Team USA in Friday's Rising Stars game, per Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I'm going for that MVP. Guys better make sure they find me because I'm looking to have a good game."

Embiid also participated in Saturday's NBA Skills Challenge but ultimately lost to Chicago Bulls big man Lauri Markkanen.

He didn't take part in the dunk contest but also didn't rule out a future appearance.

"At some point in my career, I want to do everything," Embiid said, per Camerato. "The dunk contest, that's a long, long shot, although I've got bounce. I can jump, but it doesn't look as good because I'm too tall. But the three-point contest in the future, definitely, I've got to do that."

In order to win MVP, Embiid will need to stand out on the floor while playing alongside the likes of Stephen Curry, James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo on Curry's team.

Not only will he have to produce, his side will likely have to win the game against LeBron James' team that has James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, among others.

"Score about 40 points and 20 rebounds," Embiid said when asked how he planned to win the award, per Camerato. "I've gotten close before, so it's possible."

Embiid is averaging 23.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 blocks per game for the 76ers, who are 30-25 and sitting in the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. While the All-Star Game MVP would provide additional attention to the upstart squad, Philadelphia fans would likely settle for him remaining healthy after he missed Wednesday's contest against the Miami Heat with an ankle injury.

Embiid's long-term health figures to be among the most important factors for Philadelphia's playoff pursuit considering he missed the first two seasons of his career with foot injuries and played a mere 31 games in 2016-17 thanks to a knee injury.

However, he has played 44 games already this season as an All-Star and has the 76ers primed for their first playoff appearance since the 2011-12 campaign.