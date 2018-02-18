Kevin Durant: 'It'd Be Cool' If NBA All-Star Teams Picked Right Before Tipoff

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 18, 2018

PORTLAND, OR - FEBRUARY 14: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on February 14, 2018 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
Cameron Browne/Getty Images

While many are in agreement the NBA All-Star draft would make for a great spectacle on television, Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant is prepared to go a step further.

In an interview Saturday on NBA TV, Durant advocated for having the captains select the respective teams right before the All-Star Game itself but noted the logistical challenges that strategy would present:

The New York TimesMarc Stein reported in January the NBA had originally planned on putting the draft on television but got some pushback by members of the National Basketball Players Association.

Ultimately, both sides had concern about the optics for the last player selected or anybody who was picked later in the draft. They also wanted to avoid any potential conflicts for captains who passed over teammates in the draft.

Since then, many—including All-Star captains LeBron James and Stephen Curry—have advocated for getting the draft out in the open:

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on ESPN's The Jump the league is prepared to meet with the players union and discuss the subject, with his comments starting at the 1:52 mark of the video below:

Holding the draft right before the All-Star Game would add to the pickup feel of having players select their own teams, but that idea is probably too radical for serious consideration.

For one, it would ruin the opportunity for trash talk between competing All-Star players.

Durant provided an excellent example when he photoshopped James' face over the Warriors logo from the picture in The Players' Tribune piece when he announced he was signing with Golden State:

Dedicating a separate night for the All-Star draft would likely be a more engaging experience for viewers as well. With separate announcements already for the All-Star starters and All-Star reserves, the draft can be another part of the buildup to the All-Star Game.

