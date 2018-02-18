John Wall Tells TMZ 'Everything Is Great' with Marcin Gortat, Unsure on Return

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Everything is apparently fine between Washington Wizards teammates John Wall and Marcin Gortat.

Wall spoke with TMZ Sports Friday and said "everything is great" when asked about his relationship with the big man and also said he wasn't sure when he would return to the court from his knee injury.

The comments come after Chris Haynes of ESPN reported Wednesday the two "met privately last week to confront each other about where they stood after Gortat's tweet two weeks ago that many interpreted as a passive-aggressive slight directed at the All-Star guard."

Wall last appeared in a game Jan. 25, and Gortat first caused a stir when he tweeted about a "team" win over the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 1:

"It was more just shock to hear it from him, understanding he gets the most assists from me and the most spoon-fed baskets ever," Wall told ESPN's Michael Smith in response to the tweet, via ESPN.com.

Wall's criticism wasn't without statistical merit as the ESPN.com article cited NBA Advanced Stats and noted at the time (Feb. 7) 28.7 percent of Gortat's 474 points this season were assisted by Wall—the highest percentage from a Wall assist of any player on the team.

Haynes noted the Wizards could look into a policy allowing the team to fine players for detrimental tweets in the aftermath of the controversy.

On the court, Washington is 7-2 without Wall and sitting in the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Despite playing well without him, he and Bradley Beal formulate a dangerous one-two punch in the backcourt that can get out in transition or drill open three-pointers. Washington figures to need its five-time All-Star back if it is going to challenge the likes of the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors or Cleveland Cavaliers in the postseason.