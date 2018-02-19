Olympic Figure Skating Schedule 2018: TV, Live Stream for Free Dance Final

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are on the verge of earning more gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Favorites heading into the ice dance, the Canadian duo scored a world-record 83.67 points in the short program. As a result, they enter Monday night's free dance (Tuesday morning in Pyeongchang, South Korea) in the driver's seat.

They can't be too comfortable. Their top challengers, France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, kept pace with an 81.93 score. The Olympic newcomers can pay back their former training partners, who thwarted last year's bid for a third straight world championship.

Both renowned pairings will once again vie for first place. However, they must also fend off three United States teams who will all at least compete for bronze.

Free Dance Final Schedule

When: Monday, February 19 at 8 p.m. ET (Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time)

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com

Virtue and Moir already vaulted Canada to gold in the team event. They are now poised to cement their third consecutive podium visit in ice dancing after a magnificent short-program showing.

Four years after claiming gold at the 2010 Games in Vancouver, Canada, the duo settled for silver behind Meryl Davis and Charlie White at Sochi, Russia, in 2014.

Courtesy of Olympic.org, Virtue entered their latest challenge with high hopes: "We’ve never trained so well and never prepared so well for a competition. We are confident, we are ready and we are strong."

The two-time gold medalist validated her conviction with a perfect performance in the short program. Virtue and Moir also earned a rave review from their Sochi Games adversary:

Each American duo still has an opportunity to medal at Gangneung Ice Arena. Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani opened the ice dance by scoring 77.73 in the opening portion. An energetic number put them in first place until Virtue and Moir took their turn.

As shared by NBC Olympics' official Twitter page, they punctuated their routine with a flawless string of twizzles:

The Shibutani siblings led the U.S. to bronze in the team event by netting the second-highest ice dance score. Another captivating performance could send them back to the podium.

Yet Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue edged them out for the third slot by a minuscule 0.02-point margin. Despite upsetting the "Shib sibs" in last month's U.S. Figure Skating Championships, they entered Pyeongchang with less buzz as a medal contender. They're also closer to eighth place than second.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who finished eighth at the 2014 Sochi Games, trail close behind with 75.45 points. Their best could be yet to come, as Davis said the two-time world medalists excel in the upcoming free dance:

Entering the final stage in seventh, the couple must validate that assessment to rise up the leaderboard.

Note: All scores obtained from Olympic.org.