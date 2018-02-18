FA Cup 2018: 5th-Round Results, Scores, Updated Schedule After Sunday's Fixtures

Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur face an FA Cup fifth-round replay against Rochdale after they were held to a surprise 2-2 draw by the League One strugglers Sunday at the Crown Oil Arena.

Rochdale took a shock lead in the first half, but Spurs looked to be going through after goals from Lucas Moura and Harry Kane put them 2-1 ahead. However, a stoppage-time equaliser from Steve Davies earned Rochdale a famous result and a trip to Wembley Stadium.

Here's a look at all the FA Cup fifth-round results so far, the remaining tie and a recap of the best of the action.

Fifth Round FA Cup results

Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Swansea City

Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 Coventry City

West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Southampton

Huddersfield Town 0-2 Manchester United

Rochdale 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Monday, Feb. 19

7:55 p.m. GMT/2:55 p.m. ET, Wigan Athletic vs. Manchester City

Sunday Recap

Mauricio Pochettino opted to rotate his side as he took on Rochdale, currently bottom of League One. Star men Kane and Dele Alli were left on the bench with January signing Moura making his first start. Rochdale shared the two teams on Twitter:

Rochdale had opted to relay their pitch ahead of the cup clash, and it looked in good shape ahead of kick-off, according to Football.London's Alasdair Gold:

Moura looked bright in the opening stages for Spurs, but it was Rochdale who had the first chance on goal. A quick counter-attack gave Ian Henderson sight of goal, but he could only shoot straight at goalkeeper Michel Vorm.

Spurs then ought to have opened the scoring through Fernando Llorente after he was teed up by Moussa Sissoko, but the striker fired wide when he really ought to have at least found the target.

Rochdale then took the lead just minutes before half-time after Harry Winks was dispossessed. The hosts raced forward with Andy Cannon setting up Henderson to sweep past Vorm. Henry Winter at The Times felt the hosts thoroughly deserved their lead:

Spurs hit back in the second half as Moura scored his first goal for his new club to bring them level just before the hour mark. The Brazilian started the move and was then slipped in by Sissoko before finishing coolly. Opta showed how effective the 25-year-old is:

Rochdale had a penalty shot almost immediately afterwards as Henderson went down after tangling with Juan Foyth but referee Bobby Madley waved the appeals away. In search of the win, Pochettino sent on Erik Lamela and then Alli for Moura, who had an impressive debut, per journalist Ben Pearce:

Spurs went close through Victor Wanyama, but he missed a chance after a corner found him coming in at the far post. Kane then joined the fray as Spurs ramped up the pressure, and Alli had an effort headed off the line by James McNulty.

The pressure eventually told as Alli went down under a challenge from Harrison McGahey and won a penalty. Kane made no mistake from the spot to put Spurs ahead with just two minutes of normal time remaining.

Rochdale looked to be heading out of the competition but managed to hit back in stoppage time as a cross into the box found Steve Davies, who slotted home to spark wild celebrations.

It's a memorable result for Rochdale, but a real disappointment for Spurs, who must now fit another game into an already packed fixture list.