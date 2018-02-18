NBA All-Star Game Uniforms 2018: Pictures and Breakdown of This Year's Threads

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Jordan Brand has arrived at the NBA All-Star Game.

Onlookers will notice a fresh new style donned by NBA greats such as Russell Westbrook and beyond Sunday night at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, which marks the first transition from Adidas to Nike.

The Jumpman on the top right is hardly the only thing that pops off the page when looking at these innovative new jerseys. Jordan Brand keeps it simple and sleek this year, going for a black-white color scheme with individual team logos on the front.

Such an offering is bound to be a hit around the world:

This debut for Jordan Brand seems to do all the little things right, with the "All-Star Edition" plastered above the size, the last names going below the numbers on the back and even the stars running down the sides.

Nike.com says names themselves are features in "font inspired by Los Angeles street sign typography." David Creech, Jordan Brand's vice president of design, explained the style the jerseys aim at reaching.

"The Jordan Brand NBA All-Star Edition uniform embodies that attitude with a distinctive look," Creech said. "Our goal was to combine the street-premium Jordan sportswear feel with Los Angeles style for a jersey that looks just as good on the court as off it."

No jersey will please any and all fans, but this is an interesting, sleek offering right in line with what Nike has done with the regular jerseys since taking over.

And this is a breath of fresh air when it comes to team classification. Instead of "EAST" or "WEST" draped on the front, we get traditional team logos because this year's event is a Team LeBron vs. Team Curry affair.

Here's a live look at the contrast between the jerseys as they were handed out to players:

But why black and white specifically?

The kicks, folks, the kicks.

Here's Jordan Brand President Larry Miller, according to Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver: “We also thought that created an opportunity for the shoes to pop. The uniforms are black and white and every year the [All-Star] shoes are a little out there [color-wise]. From a fashion perspective, we just thought black and white was the right way to make our introduction. The response has been pretty good, and I think on the court it's going to look really good.”

And boy does Nike have some special All-Star edition kicks dropping over the weekend:

This is a full-frontal release by Nike and Jordan Brand, and the end result is innovation at the highest level of the sport, one sure to create interesting ripple effects down the road.

On or off the court, it seems difficult to disagree with the reasoning here, as a measured black or white look appeals to most situations and outfits. The players seem to agree and will have them in action during the ASG, which should be an explosive affair as usual.

From seeing them in action to how everyone uses them away from the court, the next step is seeing how Jordan Brand builds upon this resounding success.

All stats and info via ESPN.com unless otherwise specified.