Olympic 2018 Results: Sunday's Early Medal Winners, Scores and Top Performers

The 2018 Winter Olympics continued to provide plenty of drama and entertainment on Sunday, as a number of events concluded in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Norway's Oystein Braaten was superb in the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle competition as he claimed the gold, with the United States' Nick Goepper earning silver.

Martin Fourcade was crowned Olympic champion in the biathlon 15-kilometre mass start, winning in an outrageous photo finish as he slid for the line ahead of Germany's Simon Schempp.

Japan's Nao Kodaira was unstoppable in the women's long-track speedskating, setting a new Olympic record in the 500 metres at the Gangneung Oval.

Top Performers

Goepper put in a great run to score 93.60 points in the ski slopestyle, but his effort was bettered by Braaten's amazing first effort of 95.00.

The Norwegian was in sumptuous form in qualifying, and he took the final by storm with a world-class effort.



Canada's Alex Beaulieu-Marchand was hotly tipped to prevail in the event, but Braaten stepped up his game when it mattered most.

Oscar Wester had posted the best total in qualifying but had to settle with 11th. Great Britain's James Wood had high hopes for a podium finish and narrowly missed out on a medal in fourth.

Goepper was delighted with the result after a fierce competition:

The biathlon 15-kilometre mass start can be a frantic affair which peters out, but there was no such lull as Fourcade and Schempp gave one of the Games' most memorable conclusions.

The two athletes were given the same time as they crossed the finish line, but the Frenchman won the gold as he stretched his foot forward at the final moment.

Both clocked 35 minutes, 47.3 seconds, and they provided fabulous entertainment in the closing stages of the race.

The Olympics provided images of the breathtaking ending:

Kodaira had no equal in the women's long-track speedskating, claiming the 500 gold with a new Olympic record of 36.94 seconds.

The time beat the previous Olympic best set by Lee Sang-Hwa, who won the silver after being beaten by 0.39 in the final.

Norway continued to enhance their reputation in cross-country skiing, romping to the gold in the men's 4x10 kilometres relay.

The Olympic Athletes of Russia trailed in 9.4 seconds in arrears to win silver, but the Norwegians continue to dominate in winter sports.

There was a huge victory for the Ukraine at Pyeongchang 2018, as Oleksandr Abramenko won the gold in the men's aerials freestyle skiing.

Abramenko scored 128.51 points, with the 29-year-old proving himself to be the best at the competition.

The U.S. women's ice hockey team are in action late on Sunday night as they battle Finland in the semi-finals play-offs.

Hopes will be high before the encounter, with the action set to start at 11:10 p.m. (ET).

