Canada Olympic Speedskating 2018: Top Performers from Sunday

MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

There was disappointment for Canada in the speedskating at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games on Sunday, as both Marsha Hudey and Heather McLean finished out of the medals in the women's 500-metre race.

Hudey was an outside hope for a medal, and although she could not find a way onto the podium, she did come in 10th with a time of 37.88 seconds. The 27-year-old was happy with her performance, according to Charlsie Agro at CBC Olympics:

Japan's Nao Kodaira took gold, with the home fans having plenty to cheer as Republic of Korea's Lee Sang-Hwa secured silver and Czech Republic's Karolina Erbanova clinched bronze. Kodaira also recorded an Olympic record time of 36.94 seconds on the way to the gold, per the Olympic Channel:

McLean, meanwhile, finished in 14th place with a time of 38.29 seconds. The 25-year-old is performing at her first Olympics and said she can improve, per Agro:

The Canadian men's team fared little better in the team pursuit as Ted-Jan Bloemen, Jordan Belchos and Denny Morrison finished down in seventh place in the quarter-finals with a time of 3 minutes, 41.73 seconds.

The Canadian team started slowly and just could not make up the time as their medal hopes disappeared. CBC Olympics showed the team in action:

Hosts South Korea posted the fastest time of the day of 3:39.29 as they topped the standings at the Gangneung Oval. Netherlands came in second, followed by Norway and New Zealand, and these four teams now progress to the semi-finals to be held on Wednesday.

Japan and Italy were next to finish, and they will now meet to decide fifth and sixth places, with Canada due to take on the United States to decide seventh and eighth.

Morrison, who has battled back from a life-threatening motorbike accident in 2015 and and a stroke in 2016 to compete in his fourth Winter Olympics, gave his reaction on Twitter:

The speedskating continues on Monday with the Canadian team involved in the women's team pursuit, while Laurent Dubreuil and Gilmore Junio go in the men's 500-metre race.