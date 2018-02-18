Olympic 2018 Medal Count: Updated Country Tally After Sunday Morning

Andrew Medichini/Associated Press

After a few days of struggles in events it was supposed to thrive in, the United States finally earned its 10th medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics during Sunday's competition.

Freestyle skier Nick Goepper won his second-career Olympic medal with a silver in the men's slopestyle. The Indiana native was a part of an American medal sweep in the event four years ago in Sochi.

In the five other medal events contested in Pyeongchang, South Korea Sunday, the Americans only had a legitimate shot to medal in two, and they came up short in the men's giant slalom and women's speed skating 500 meters.

The good news is more medals should be on the way in the near future with a strong performance expected in the women's ski halfpipe and a few more alpine skiing events.

Norway continued its dominance of the medal count with medals in four of the six events, including a pair of golds in cross-country skiing and freestyle skiing.

Medal Count

Top Performers

Martin Fourcade

One of the most dramatic finishes of the Olympics came in the men's 15-kilometer mass start in biathlon.

The event that requires speed in the cross-country skiing portion and precision in the shooting discipline came down to a race to the finish line between France's Martin Fourcade and Germany's Simon Schempp.

Both racers finished in 35 minutes, 47.3 seconds, but Fourcade won the lunge for the line that came down to a photo finish, as Nick Zaccardi of Olympic Talk showed us:

Fourcade's victory was his second in Pyeongchang and fourth overall at the Olympics following a pair of victories in Sochi.

The 29-year-old owns half of the gold-medal haul for France, who moved into double digits in the medal count with his victory.

Nao Kodaira

Japan also eclipsed the 10-medal mark Sunday thanks to Nao Kodaira's win in the women's 500 meters in speed skating.

Kodaira's time of 36.94 inside Gangneung Oval set a new Olympic record. One of the captains of Japan's Olympic team expressed her pleasure in winning after the race, per the ISU's official speed skating Twitter account:

The 31-year-old and her teammates have won four medals in speed skating in South Korea after entering the Olympics with four all-time medals in the sport, per Antonio Salazar of NBCOlympics.com.

Kodaira's personal medal haul also includes a silver in the women's 1,000 meters and a second-place finish from team pursuit eight years ago in Vancouver.

Marcel Hirscher

The undisputed king of alpine skiing continued his impressive Olympic performance with a first-place finish in the men's giant slalom.

Austria's Marcel Hirscher, who entered Pyeongchang without an Olympic gold, earned his second title in South Korea, as he beat out Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen and France's Alexis Pinturault with a combined time of 2:18.04.

Hirscher's time from two runs down the course at Yongpyong Alpine Center was over one second better than Kristoffersen's silver-medal performance.

With his victory, Hirscher became the first man to win the alpine combined and giant slalom titles at the same Olympics, and his margin of victory was the largest since 1968, per ESPN Stats and Info:

Statistics obtained from Olympic.org.