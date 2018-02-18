NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2018: Top Highlights, Reaction from Donovan Mitchell's Win

NBA Slam Dunk Contest 2018: Top Highlights, Reaction from Donovan Mitchell's WinFebruary 18, 2018
Donning a Vince Carter jersey, Utah Jazz rookie shooting guard Donovan Mitchell stole the show at the 2018 Slam Dunk Contest Saturday.
Staples Center in Los Angeles was the latest place the Rookie of the Year contender took command of and refused to let go, outlasting Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. by all of two points in what turned into an affair paying homage to the past.
Mitchell kept it somewhat simple for his first two dunks, using a second hoop to bounce the ball before slamming it home and then going aerial over actor Kevin Hart and others for the second:
Donovan Mitchell opened up the #VerizonDunk contest with a 2 for 1 special! #PhantomCam https://t.co/fyA7yuhGEl2018-2-18 03:36:45
Donovan Mitchell jumps over Kevin Hart for the 5⃣0⃣! #VerizonDunk https://t.co/3t78BAn6u02018-2-18 03:15:31
The finals is where things got interesting.
Mitchell, all of 6'3" and 215 pounds, used his stunning athleticism to rise up for his first of two final-round slams, wowing the crowd in the process:
"Wait till we see that one in Slow Mo!" Donovan Mitchell gets his final round started off with a BANG! #VerizonDunk https://t.co/JhUBHDhcBQ2018-2-18 03:21:33
From there, it was Carter-jersey time, as Mitchell suited up in Toronto purple and black before spinning into history and likely carve out a nice legacy for himself:
"Half man, half amazing!" Is that Donovan Mitchell or Vince Carter? Mitchell replicates the dunking legend and wins the #VerizonDunk Contest with this incredible hammer! #TakeNote https://t.co/G4XxvLbgYl2018-2-18 03:31:29
It should say quite a bit, though, that Mitchell only won the dunk contest by two points.
Kudos to Nance, who had one of the most memorable performances in modern contest history by paying homage to his father (champion of the inaugural 1984 contest) and throwing down an epic double-tap effort.
The entire night for Nance:
Larry Nance Jr. put on quite the show in LA! See every one of his dunks here! #VerizonDunk https://t.co/5SaDnmCW6z2018-2-18 04:24:35
While impressive, it couldn't shut down the Mitchell hype machine.
After all, we are talking about a rookie who helped his Jazz to 11 straight wins before the break, has them in the thick of the Western Conference and has averages of 19.6 points and 3.5 assists and rebounds despite being the No. 13 pick.
Comparisons to other stars will abound, but perhaps the most notable is one ESPN Stats & Info proposed:
Donovan Mitchell is the 1st rookie to win the Slam Dunk Contest since Zach LaVine for the Timberwolves in 2015. The only rookie to win the dunk contest AND go on to be named Rookie of the Year? Blake Griffin for the Clippers in 2011. https://t.co/qZIQY9Zmfw2018-2-18 03:41:44
Mitchell has the cosign of a certain former dunk contest big-performer:
BIG SHOUTOUT @spidadmitchell for winning the dunk contest!!! Well done Brody. #morethanadunker2018-2-18 03:59:13
Other media members weighed in on the performance, while Mitchell himself simply made a point to take a deep dive when asked why he wanted to include his sister in the performance:
Larry Nance Jr. had the best dunk, but Donovan Mitchell was the best dunker. It's basically '16 Aaron Gordon all over again.2018-2-18 03:22:27
It’s pretty much impossible not to like Donovan Mitchell. Has every possible element you want in a star — and, most importantly, is a hell of a talent. The total package.2018-2-18 03:59:58
I definitely didn't do this Donovan Mitchell quote justice earlier, but NBA transcription services did. Mitchell got worked up while talking about why he wanted to include his sister, Jordan, in his second dunk: https://t.co/hjhmjF4cDC2018-2-18 04:17:14
Mitchell's duel with Nance and their evocations of NBA legends mean the contest is up there with modern classics such as the staredown between Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine.
Now Mitchell moves on to bigger things—he's tasked with helping the Jazz make some potential postseason noise before showing up at the contest next year as a defending champion.
All stats and info via ESPN.com unless otherwise specified.
